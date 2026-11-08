Pope Leo Visits Buenos Aires Continuing Bergoglio Legacy

Pope Leo arrives in Buenos Aires marking the first papal visit in nearly four decades while addressing current tensions between the Catholic Church and President Javier Milei's government.

Pope Leo began his highly anticipated visit to Buenos Aires on Sunday, November 8, 2026. This trip represents the second stop on his broader South American tour. The arrival fulfills a long-standing desire for many Catholics who wished his predecessor, Pope Francis, would return to Argentina. The current pontiff is the first to visit the country in nearly four decades.

Papal Arrival and Historical Context

Pope Leo, aged 71, is the first US-born pope in history. His journey through Argentina continues until Wednesday before he travels to Peru, a nation where he served as a bishop for many years. This visit marks the first papal trip to Argentina since John Paul II traveled there in 1987. The significance of this event is underscored by the fact that Pope Francis, born Bergoglio, often visited the 21-24 neighborhood as the archbishop of Buenos Aires.

Also read Pope Leo begins South America 'homecoming' tour with appeal for regional unity

Local residents expressed regret that Pope Francis never returned as the head of the Catholic Church. They remember his reforms and his focus on marginalized groups with fondness. The Rev. Lorenzo de Vedia, who works with poor communities in the 21-24 neighborhood, stated that Pope Leo is making the visit that Pope Francis never did. De Vedia noted that while the style is different, the social outlook remains similar to that of his predecessor.

Tensions with the Argentine Government

The visit occurs during a period of significant tension between the Catholic Church and the Argentine government. President Javier Milei, a libertarian who took office in 2023, has pursued strict austerity measures. The Church has publicly highlighted the negative impact of these measures on the poor. Milei has defended his economic strategy as necessary to bring down high inflation.

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Analysts have suggested that Pope Francis might have avoided a return to Argentina due to these political divisions. His presence could have risked deepening the country's existing societal fractures. Pope Leo now steps into this complex environment, navigating the relationship between the Vatican and the current administration. Julia Franco Núñez, aged 75, hopes that the new pope will see the living conditions in the neighborhoods personally.

Local Reactions and Community Impact

Residents in the 21-24 neighborhood are preparing to welcome the pontiff. Ramón Piedrabuena, a 68-year-old retiree who works as a garbage collector, described a sense of sorrow over the loss of Pope Francis. He said there is no cure for that sorrow among locals. However, he acknowledged that people would welcome Pope Leo, albeit with less affection than they felt for Bergoglio.

The community values the pope's focus on social justice. De Vedia observed that Pope Leo connects with the legacy of Pope Francis through his message rooted in the Church's social doctrine. The two men shared a moment in 2004 when they participated in a Mass together at the San Agustin Parish. Pope Leo was known as Robert Prevost at that time, having arrived for the Augustinian Congress of Theology.

Scheduled Itinerary and Future Steps

Pope Leo has a packed schedule during his stay in Argentina. He will meet with President Javier Milei to discuss matters of state and faith. The itinerary also includes a visit to a prison and the celebration of Masses in multiple locations.

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The pontiff will celebrate Mass in Buenos Aires, the town of Luján, and in the Córdoba province. He will also visit the Pequeño Cottolengo Don Orione home for people with disabilities on Monday. Jorge Silanes, the religious director at the facility, expressed great joy at the upcoming visit. The stay concludes on Wednesday before the pope continues his journey to Peru.