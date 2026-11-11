Pope Leo XIV Concludes Record Argentina Visit Before Peru Homecoming

Pope Leo XIV ends a record‑setting Argentine tour with a two‑million‑strong Mass and heads to Peru for a homecoming that may test ties with President Keiko Fujimori.

Pope Leo XIV departed Buenos Aires on November 11 after a three‑day visit that drew a record six million people, including a two‑million‑strong outdoor Mass at the shrine of Our Lady of Lujan. The papal departure marks the next leg of a 12‑day South American tour that will bring the pope back to his Peru vian roots for a homecoming that could test relations with President Keiko Fujimori.

Mass at Lujan Draws Two Million Pilgrims

The final Mass of the Argentine visit took place outside the shrine of Our Lady of Lujan, located about an hour west of Buenos Aires. The open‑air gathering stretched for miles, with crowds pressing against security barriers and chanting "Leo, Leo, Leo." The pope arrived in a popemobile, and the event was attended by people who had walked up to ten kilometres to reach the shrine. The Mass was the largest single event of Leo's 18‑month papacy, surpassing the 2.5 million‑strong gathering in Buenos Aires on November 9.

Also read Larger-than-life Leo statue awaits the pope on Peru’s Pacific coast

Message of Care for the Marginalised

During his sermon, Leo urged God to protect Argentina and called on citizens to create space for the most vulnerable: the poor, the hungry, migrants, the sick and prisoners. He visited one of Argentina's largest penitentiaries, where he hugged several inmates and urged guards to treat detainees humanely. The pope's remarks came amid criticism of President Javier Milei's austerity agenda, which the Church has said harms the poor.

Peruvian Homecoming and Political Tensions

Leo will land at Peru's Callao Air Base at 5.30pm on November 11, then travel to the presidential palace to address President Keiko Fujimori. Fujimori, who assumed office after an election marred by fraud accusations, is the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, who ruled from 1990 to 2000 and was convicted of human rights abuses. The former president was pardoned in 2017, a decision that Leo, then Bishop Robert Prevost, criticised, saying that the former president should seek forgiveness from victims if Peru is to achieve genuine reconciliation.

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Public Festivities and Cultural Preparations

Peru has prepared for the papal arrival with a 14‑metre statue of Leo with outstretched arms in a seaside park in Callao. Merchants in Lima are selling pope‑themed shirts and souvenirs, and inmates at the country's largest women's prison have stitched velvet dolls bearing his likeness. The pope's Peruvian heritage gives him a unique perspective on the country's political past, according to Atlantic Council analyst Martin Cassinelli, who noted that the pope is unusually attuned to domestic politics in Peru.

Implications for Church‑State Relations

Relations between the late Fujimori government and the Catholic Church were historically tense, especially over human rights during the fight against the Maoist Shining Path insurgency. Church figures opposed the 1995 amnesty for security forces accused of rights abuses. Leo's upcoming address to President Fujimori may therefore highlight potential points of contention, reflecting on the past while shaping the future of church‑state relations in Peru.