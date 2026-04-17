Pope Leo XIV Urges Cameroonians to Reject Violence and Embrace Generosity

During a massive Mass in Douala attended by 120,000 people, Pope Leo XIV called on Cameroonians to reject all forms of abuse and violence, urging them to be generous to their neighbors amidst widespread hardship. His message, delivered during his African tour, drew parallels to biblical teachings on sharing and resonated with attendees critical of global conflicts and political instability.

Pope Leo XIV implored Cameroon ians to eschew all forms of aggression and brutality during a significant religious service held in Douala , drawing an estimated 120,000 devoted attendees. The pontiff's message, delivered during his extensive four-nation African tour, emphasized peace and ethical conduct in the face of adversity.

The faithful began converging on Douala's Japoma Stadium, the designated venue, as early as Thursday, with many opting to camp overnight on mats to secure prime positions for the sermon. By Friday morning, the environs of the stadium were alive with jubilant crowds engaged in singing and dancing, utilizing umbrellas to ward off the intense equatorial sun. Upon his arrival in Douala, Cameroon's bustling economic heart, Leo addressed the vast assembly, acknowledging the widespread 'material and spiritual poverty' affecting many within the nation. He passionately advocated for the rejection of violence as a means of advancement, irrespective of the challenges faced by the populace. His exhortation, delivered in English amidst a predominantly French-speaking address, urged the congregation not to succumb to 'distrust and discouragement.' He unequivocally stated, 'Reject every form of abuse or violence, which deceives by promising easy gains but hardens the heart and makes it insensitive.' This powerful condemnation resonated deeply, particularly in light of his prior critiques of global power dynamics. The Pope drew a parallel to the biblical miracle of the loaves and fishes, illustrating that abundance exists when resources are shared equitably. He articulated, 'There is bread for everyone if it is given to everyone. There is bread for everyone if it is taken, not with a hand that snatches away, but with a hand that gives.' Carine Kemmoue, a medical professional present at the Mass, drew a direct connection between the Pope's discourse and his outspoken stance against conflicts such as the war in Iran, noting his opposition to figures like Donald Trump and their perceived endorsements of violence. Cameroon, under the long-standing leadership of President Paul Biya, the world's oldest head of state, has experienced political turbulence. His recent re-election faced protests from opposition factions who voiced concerns regarding the electoral process and its impact on ordinary citizens. A local bishop, leading the Church in Obala, expressed the nation's profound need for divine intervention, stating, 'Our country needs a lot of blessing, a powerful blessing, so that hope will come to rise again.' The pontiff's visit, marked by heightened security measures, underscored the complex socio-political landscape of Cameroon and the Pope's commitment to promoting spiritual well-being and peaceful resolutions





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