Pope Leo XIV Visits Former Diocese Chiclayo Peru

Pope Leo XIV returned to Chiclayo, Peru, on November 13, 2026, marking his first Mass on Peruvian soil. The visit highlighted his social justice legacy and emotional connection to the region.

Pope Leo XIV returned to his former diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, on Friday, November 13, 2026, to celebrate Mass in a vast field near the Pampas de Pimentel. This event marked the eighth day of his twelve-day apostolic journey to South America and served as his first Mass on Peru vian soil since becoming pontiff. The Vatican estimated that approximately one million people lined the motorcade route to the event, with 500,000 individuals attending the ceremony. The former bishop, widely known in the region as Padre Robert, described the homecoming as a profound joy and a blessing for his former flock.

Pontiff Reflects On Health And Past Tenure

During the service, Pope Leo XIV openly addressed his recent health struggles, recalling the lung cancer surgery he underwent exactly one month prior to this visit. He stated that he was currently recovering with God's help, a disclosure that resonated deeply with the local congregation. The 71-year-old leader, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, spent two decades in Peru as a missionary priest and bishop. He credited the people and the place of Chiclayo with teaching him the essential qualities of shepherding, a role he embraced from 2014 until he was summoned to Rome by Pope Francis in 2023.

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Vatican History And Succession Strategy

The transfer of Robert Prevost to Rome in 2023 to lead the Vatican's bishops' office was widely interpreted as a strategic move by Pope Francis. This position is considered one of the most important in the church structure and provides the necessary Vatican experience for potential papal successors. Although Prevost remained beloved in Chiclayo for his closeness to the poor and his advocacy for social justice, his heart remained with the region. Locals recall his handling of multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, devastating floods, and a surge of Venezuelan migrants starting in 2018 when the humanitarian situation worsened significantly.

Local Reactions And Emotional Reunion

The return of Pope Leo XIV generated intense excitement among the residents of Chiclayo, a commercial hub with a population of 700,000 on Peru's northern Pacific coast. Julie Albujar, who traveled before dawn with her sister to take the collection at the Mass, expressed elation that he had decided to return to his beloved hometown. She described the atmosphere as a party and a sign of deep faith and love for the pope. Rolando Antonio Mendoza, who sold posters bearing the pontiff's image outside the cathedral, noted that despite his new global title, Pope Leo XIV had not forgotten his homeland.

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Warnings On Technology And Worker Dignity

While celebrating his homecoming, Pope Leo XIV issued stern warnings to students at the local Catholic university regarding the role of technology in society. He cautioned that technological progress which does not respect justice and the dignity of workers becomes a mechanism of oppression and exclusion. He emphasized that scientific advancement must not be viewed as a privilege reserved for millionaires seeking immortality while entire peoples suffer from poverty. This message underscored his long-standing commitment to ensuring that development benefits all members of society rather than just the wealthy elite.

Personal Anecdotes And Future Devotion

The visit was characterized by an emotional openness rarely seen from the normally reserved pontiff. Darwin Sanchez, a Chiclayo seminarian who carried the pope's miter, recalled a childhood incident where he accidentally handed a burning censer to Bishop Prevost, who burned his hand but offered no reprimand. Sanchez described Leo as approachable and happy, noting that this kindness gave him the strength to pursue his vocation. After the Mass, Pope Leo XIV visited a chapel dedicated to St. Oscar Romero, a structure he spearheaded during his time as bishop. The chapel's completion was achieved through the efforts of his personal secretary, the Rev. Edgar Rimaycuna, highlighting the enduring impact of his leadership in the region.