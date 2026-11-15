Pope Leo XIV Visits High-Altitude Cusco After Lung Cancer Surgery

Pope Leo XIV faces physical challenges in Cusco, Peru, highlighting his recovery from lung cancer surgery while addressing faith, poverty, and environmental threats in the Amazon.

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Cusco on November 15, facing what observers described as the most demanding physical test of his papacy since undergoing recent lung cancer surgery. The ancient Inca capital sits more than 3,400 meters above sea level, a significant altitude that challenges visitors and serves as a rigorous indicator of the pontiff's current health status. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets to welcome him, demonstrating strong public support despite the physical strain of the high-altitude environment.

Cusco Altitude Test for Pope Leo

The visit to Cusco represents a critical milestone in the US-born Pope Leo XIV's recovery journey. He touched down in the city which served as the spiritual and cultural hub of the Inca Empire, known historically as the "navel of the world." Valentin Cruz Turpo, a 29-year-old attendee, expressed initial doubts about the visit's feasibility, stating that he thought it might be cancelled but maintained hope due to faith. The presence of such large crowds underscored the significance of this appearance as a symbol of resilience and spiritual endurance.

Also read Pope Leo Returns to Remote Peruvian Town on Emotional South America Tour

Andean Catholic Faith Syncretism

During a prayer service at the Saqsaywaman fortress, Pope Leo XIV highlighted the deep historical connections between indigenous Andean traditions and the Catholic Church. He described the stone fortress rising toward the Andean sky as a stone altar where ancients sought the divine. Adriano Fuyo Mora, a 35-year-old engineer, exemplified this syncretism by identifying as Catholic, Christian, and Andean, drawing on the traditions of his parents and ancestors. This emphasis on shared spiritual heritage aims to reinvigorate the Catholic faith in South America, which holds the world's largest Catholic population but faces declining membership in certain regions.

South America Tour Health and Social Agenda

The Pope has used his South American tour to address critical social issues, including poverty, violence, and declining birth rates. He previously thanked Peruvians on November 13 for their prayers and support, particularly regarding his health. His itinerary includes emotional reunions in Chiclayo, where he served as a bishop for nearly two decades before becoming head of the Church. By returning to his adopted homeland, Pope Leo XIV seeks to strengthen the bond between the Vatican and the local communities he once served as a missionary, reinforcing his commitment to defending the poor and marginalized across the continent.

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Amazon Deforestation and Indigenous Rights

Following the Cusco visit, Pope Leo XIV traveled to Pucallpa in the Peruvian Amazon to meet with Indigenous leaders and address environmental crises. The region on the Ucayali River is a major deforestation hotspot, with government figures indicating that Peru lost 3.2 million hectares of forest between 2001 and 2024, an area comparable in size to Belgium. Indigenous leader Fernando Carteiro urged the Pope to speak on behalf of local communities facing threats from illegal logging, drug trafficking, and pollution, noting that his message could resonate globally.

Environmental Advocacy and Cultural Ceremonies

In Pucallpa, Pope Leo XIV participated in a ceremony involving the shihuahuaco tree, an Amazon species prized by loggers but capable of living for more than 1,000 years. He also watched a traditional Shipibo-Konibo dance before delivering remarks expected to focus on the urgent need to combat illegal logging and environmental degradation. The visit highlights the intersection of ecological preservation and Indigenous rights, as the Pope seeks to draw international attention to the struggles of rainforest communities. The trip concluded with a Mass before his return to Lima, marking a significant step in addressing both spiritual and environmental challenges in the region.