Pope Leo XIV Welcomed by Over a Million in Madrid during Historic Visit

Pope Leo XIV's week-long visit to Spain culminated in a massive open-air Mass in Madrid, attended by over a million people. The Pope's message of unity and respect for every human being resonated with the crowd, including migrants like Andrea Margarita.

Madrid witnessed an unprecedented display of faith and unity as over a million people thronged the streets to welcome Pope Leo XIV during his historic visit to Spain .

The Pope, making his way to an open-air Mass at Cibeles Square, was greeted with cheers and flower petals as he traveled in the popemobile along Paseo de la Castellana. The event, expected to be the largest of his week-long visit, saw an estimated 1.2 million people gather in the square and its surrounding streets. Pope Leo, in his message, emphasized the importance of Madrid remaining a city inspired by genuine human values.

The visit, his first to an EU country outside Italy, also included meetings with migrants in the Canary Islands and a vigil with young people in Madrid. Pope Leo's message resonated with many, including Andrea Margarita, a 72-year-old Peruvian migrant, who expressed her gratitude for the Pope's prayers and advocacy for migrants. Following the Mass, Pope Leo held a private meeting with members of his Augustinian order and interacted with figures from the world of entertainment, sport, and culture





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Pope Leo XIV Madrid Spain Open-Air Mass Migrants Unity Faith

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