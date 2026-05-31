Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric Review: A Grandiose Giant with Hysterical Performance

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric combines a sleek coupe-like silhouette with the practicality of an SUV, delivering staggering electric performance and premium luxury. With up to 850 kW and 1,500 Nm on overboost, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds despite weighing over 3.2 tonnes. Advanced aerodynamics and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus ensure agility and stability, while the high-tech cabin offers space, comfort and cutting-edge displays. This electric giant is a paradox that thrills drivers and caters to families alike.

Porsche has expanded its electric SUV lineup with the introduction of the Cayenne Coupe Electric, a variant that combines a sleek, sporty silhouette with the brand's signature performance prowess.

The Turbo model tested exemplifies this approach, offering a dramatic driving experience despite its substantial size and weight. This electric SUV is set to arrive in Singapore in the third quarter of the year alongside the base model and the 'S' variant, providing multiple options for consumers. The Cayenne Coupe Electric retains the practicality expected of an SUV while injecting a dose of coupe-like styling, making it a compelling alternative for those seeking both space and sportiness.

The vehicle's design is not merely aesthetic; it serves a functional purpose, enhancing aerodynamics and efficiency. With its sloping roofline inspired by the 911 and active aerodynamic elements, the coupe achieves a drag coefficient of just 0.23, slightly better than the standard Cayenne Electric's 0.25. These features contribute to its impressive range and stability at high speeds. Under the hood, the Turbo variant delivers staggering performance figures.

On overboost, it produces up to 850 kW of power and 1,500 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via an advanced all-wheel-drive system. This allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.5 seconds, a figure that rivals many high-performance sports cars. Despite weighing over 3.2 tonnes, the Cayenne Coupe Electric feels remarkably agile and responsive, with the weight seemingly disappearing under hard acceleration.

The powertrain's immediacy and the car's ability to harness its electric torque make it an exhilarating drive. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus plays a crucial role in handling, using an electronically controlled rear differential lock to distribute torque variably between the rear wheels. This, combined with a hefty, responsive steering system, ensures the SUV remains composed and agile even when pushed through corners. The car's behavior is clean, precise, and predictable, instilling confidence in the driver.

Aerodynamic enhancements such as movable cooling flaps, an adaptive rear spoiler, and active aeroblades further improve stability and efficiency, allowing the vehicle to slice through the air effortlessly. Inside, the Cayenne Coupe Electric is a showcase of luxury and technology. The cabin features a fully digital 14.25-inch instrument cluster and a curved OLED infotainment display as standard. An optional passenger display adds further functionality, while an electrically switchable liquid crystal film allows for adjustable sunshade opacity.

The interior is crafted from top-notch materials with excellent fit and finish, creating an environment that feels both premium and solid. Space remains a strong point; five adults can fit comfortably, though boot capacity is slightly reduced compared to the regular Cayenne due to the sloping roofline. Nonetheless, practicality is not compromised significantly.

The Cayenne Coupe Electric thus stands as a paradoxical yet compelling package: a grandiose, heavy SUV that delivers sports car-like performance and handling, all while maintaining the comfort and space expected from a family vehicle. It manages to tune the driver's emotions with its hysterical acceleration yet provides a serene, luxurious environment for everyday use.

This duality makes it a unique offering in the growing electric SUV segment, appealing to those who refuse to compromise on either driving excitement or everyday usability





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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric Electric SUV Turbo Performance Review Electric Vehicle Luxury SUV Aerodynamics Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus

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