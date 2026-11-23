Portsmouth Water breaks ground on the £800 million Havant Thicket Reservoir, England's first new dam in over 30 years, to combat severe drought conditions and rising water stress across the region.

Portsmouth Water has initiated construction on the Havant Thicket Reservoir near Portsmouth in Hampshire, marking the first new major reservoir project in England in more than 30 years. The £800 million infrastructure investment aims to secure water supplies against intensifying drought conditions and rising demand driven by population growth and heavy industrial usage.

Drought Conditions Drive Infrastructure Investment

England is currently facing severe water stress, with almost the entire country classified as being in drought by mid-November. Reservoirs across the nation are sitting at only 60% capacity, which is 19 percentage points below the historical seasonal average. Climate scientist Hannah Cloke from Reading University warned that climate change is accelerating water insecurity, making extreme weather patterns more frequent and severe.

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The urgency for new storage solutions is further amplified by the expansion of water-intensive industries, such as data centers, and a growing population. Under England's National Framework for Water Resources published in 2025, the country is projected to face a daily water supply shortfall of five billion litres by 2055. This projection underscores the critical need for immediate and long-term strategic interventions in water management.

Havant Thicket Design and Operational Timeline

The Havant Thicket Reservoir is designed to store up to 8.7 billion litres of water, providing a crucial buffer for hundreds of thousands of residents. Bob Taylor, the chief executive of Portsmouth Water, explained that the project addresses the shifting nature of rainfall patterns. Winters are becoming wetter while summers grow drier, making the ability to capture and store intense seasonal rainfall essential for year-round supply security.

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Taylor emphasized that without adequate storage infrastructure, the UK cannot effectively utilize periods of heavy rainfall for use during dry spells. The new reservoir will be partially fed by winter surpluses from a major spring already managed by Portsmouth Water. This mechanism allows for the conservation of natural resources while ensuring a steady supply during peak demand periods in the summer months.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Environmental Concerns

The project has drawn attention from various stakeholders, including residents and elected officials who advocate for the reservoir to be supplied exclusively by spring water. This stance reflects broader public mistrust of the water industry following recent scandals involving illegal sewage discharges. Taylor maintains that the reservoir will deliver significant environmental benefits by reducing Southern Water's reliance on southern England's iconic chalk streams, which are fragile ecosystems damaged by over-extraction.

While the government has approved the construction of nine major reservoirs by 2050 and relaxed planning rules in 2025 to accelerate development, experts caution that reservoirs alone are not a complete solution. Hannah Cloke noted that new reservoirs like Havant Thicket will not be online for decades, requiring a broader strategy that includes rainwater harvesting, recycling, and modernization of existing networks to keep pace with European standards.

Future Supply Strategies and Capacity Goals

The Havant Thicket Reservoir is expected to become operational by 2032 or 2033, becoming the first new reservoir to enter service in England since 1992. When combined with a planned wastewater recycling plant under development by Southern Water, the initiative is expected to supply up to 111 million litres a day. This combined capacity represents a significant step toward stabilizing water supplies in the southern coastal port region.

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The Environment Agency estimates that 60% of the future water shortfall must be bridged through lower consumption, reduced leakage, and more efficient use of supplies. Beyond reservoir construction, the remaining gap will need to be addressed through inter-regional water transfers, recycling schemes, and desalination projects. Several of these complementary projects are already in development to ensure a resilient water future for the UK.