Carlos Forbs scored the winner as 10-man Portugal edged Wales 3-2 in the Nations League. Erling Haaland's late penalty stunned Denmark, securing Norway's quarterfinal berth.

Portugal secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Wales in their Nations League group stage match on November 17, despite playing the final portion of the game with only ten men. Carlos Forbs, the winger who inherited the iconic number seven jersey formerly worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, netted the decisive goal in the 70th minute to complete the comeback.

Forbs Heroics Offset Portugal's Defensive Struggles

Carlos Forbs delivered the crucial strike that sealed the three points for Portugal in Cardiff, demonstrating the kind of movement and finishing that distinguishes him from his predecessor. The 22-year-old Brugge winger wore the number seven shirt with a horizontal line across the digit to honor Cristiano Ronaldo, who officially retired from international duty on November 5.

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Portugal's path to victory was far from smooth, characterized by defensive lapses and a lack of cohesion that has become a recurring theme since the departure of their legendary captain. The team showed grit in holding on after Chelsea winger Pedro Neto was sent off for two reckless tackles within minutes of each other, but they ultimately had to survive a late Welsh pressure.

Portugal finished the group stage with five wins from six games, yet the campaign has been heavily overshadowed by the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The former star fell out with coach Jorge Jesus after being an unused substitute against Norway and subsequently walked out of the squad before announcing his retirement.

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The emotional weight of Ronaldo's exit was palpable among the supporters, with tribute banners displayed prominently in Cardiff nearly two months after his final appearance. That last game, a 1-0 victory over Wales in September, marks the end of an era for the Portuguese national team as they transition into a new generation.

Haaland Penalty Shocks Denmark And Qualifies Norway

In a separate match that determined the final quarterfinal spot, Norway staged a dramatic comeback against Denmark, winning 3-2 thanks to a last-minute penalty by Erling Haaland. The victory allowed Norway to leapfrog Denmark into second place in the group, securing their passage to the knockout stages.

Denmark had taken an early 2-0 lead, putting them in a strong position to retain their second-place standing and avoid the playoff route. However, Erling Haaland cut the deficit to 2-1 just before halftime, keeping Norway's hopes alive and setting the stage for a tense finish.

Martin Odegaard briefly leveled the score in the 84th minute, forcing a nervous conclusion to the match. The game seemed destined for extra time until a handball by Danish defender Joachim Andersen inside the box provided the decisive moment for Norway.

Following a lengthy video review, the referee awarded a penalty in the 96th minute. Erling Haaland stepped up to take the kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to score his 68th goal in 61 matches for Norway and his 25th in the Nations League, where he remains the competition's highest-ever scorer.

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Nations League Quarterfinal Draw And Future Schedule

The results from November 17 finalized the seeding for the quarterfinal draw scheduled for November 20. Portugal finished as the top seed in their group and will join France, Germany, and England in the seeded list for the upcoming knockout stage assignment.

The non-seeded teams advancing to the next round are Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain. This grouping sets the stage for a competitive draw that will determine the path for each nation in the upcoming two-legged quarterfinal matches.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place in March, featuring two-legged ties that will determine which four teams advance to the final four tournament. The culmination of the Nations League campaign will conclude in June, where the remaining nations will compete for the title in a centralized final tournament.

While Portugal's victory over Wales was statistically successful, the performance raised questions about the team's defensive discipline and ability to control games without their former leader. The transition period continues as the squad adapts to a new identity under coach Jorge Jesus.

For Norway, the win represents a significant milestone, propelled by the extraordinary goal-scoring form of Erling Haaland. His ability to deliver in high-pressure moments has been instrumental in securing the team's place in the quarterfinals and keeping their Nations League ambitions alive.