Portugal Police Crackdown on Housing Protests in Lisbon and Porto

Portuguese riot police arrested 13 people and injured dozens during housing crisis protests in Lisbon and Porto, clashing with activists opposing eviction and rent cap reforms.

Riot police with dogs stormed protest camps in Lisbon and Porto early on Nov 1, charging demonstrators with batons, arresting 13 people and leaving dozens injured in the latest confrontation over Portugal's deep-seated housing crisis. The aggressive crackdown followed a night of heightened tensions after activists established encampments in central areas of both cities to voice their opposition to government policies.

Housing Protests Spark Violent Clashes

Clashes quickly broke out as dozens of officers moved in on an encampment in Lisbon's Rossio Square and a smaller camp in Porto's Dom Joao I Square at around 4.30am local time. The demonstration had been planned to denounce the housing crisis in Lisbon's Rossio Square late on Oct 31, but the early morning police operation turned violent almost immediately. Protesters shouted slogans accusing authorities of authoritarianism, while police reported that some demonstrators threw bottles and paint at officers as they tried to take down the tents.

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Arrests and Injuries Mount Quickly

The police said in a statement that six people were arrested in Lisbon and seven in Porto for refusing orders to disperse. It said 13 police were injured in the process, with eight taken to hospital for treatment. In Porto, the police said three plain-clothes officers monitoring the protesters were assaulted after being spotted by a group. An unspecified number of civilians were also injured during the operation, which the police claimed was carried out with rigor, balance, and respect for citizens' rights.

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Activists Condemn Police Use of Force

Activist group Acampada Lisboa said more than 30 protesters were injured, including 10 who required hospital treatment. They called a fresh rally in the capital on the afternoon of Nov 1 to continue their campaign. Protesters want the minority centre-right government to abandon plans to ease evictions and remove rent caps on new leases. They warn that the proposed measures would push up housing costs and leave tenants more vulnerable to financial instability and displacement.

Growing Movement Against Housing Policies

That have sprung up across Lisbon and Porto in recent weeks, these camps represent a significant escalation in public dissent against the current housing strategy. Tents have been set up in central Madrid and other cities for weeks, indicating a broader regional concern. The camps had been set up late on Oct 31 after peaceful marches through the two cities against soaring housing costs. The violent response from law enforcement has drawn sharp criticism from housing rights advocates who argue that the measures are necessary to protect vulnerable residents.