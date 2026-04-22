Portuguese Man Arrested at Changi Airport for Cannabis Smuggling

A 25-year-old Portuguese man was arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 2 after being caught attempting to smuggle 36.3kg of cannabis into Singapore. The arrest was made following checks by K-9 officers and subsequent investigation by the Central Narcotics Bureau. The man faces severe penalties under the Misuse of Drugs Act, potentially including the death penalty.

A significant drug smuggling attempt was thwarted at Changi Airport Terminal 2, resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old Portuguese national. The individual, who arrived in Singapore on April 14th with a planned departure the next day, was apprehended while attempting to bring approximately 36.3 kilograms of cannabis into the country.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) detailed the incident in a press release issued on Wednesday, April 22nd, outlining the meticulous process that led to the discovery and subsequent arrest. The initial suspicion arose during routine baggage screening at Terminal 2, where K-9 officers from the Singapore Police Force were actively conducting operations. These highly trained canine units signaled a potential issue with the man’s luggage, prompting ICA officers to conduct a more thorough inspection.

This inspection revealed the presence of numerous packets concealed within the luggage, immediately raising concerns about the possibility of contraband. The ICA officers promptly alerted the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), who swiftly took over the investigation. A detailed examination of the luggage uncovered a total of 68 packets, each containing cannabis. The combined weight of these packets amounted to approximately 36.3 kilograms, a substantial quantity that underscores the seriousness of the attempted smuggling operation.

The CNB is currently conducting a full investigation into the source of the drugs, the intended recipient within Singapore, and any potential accomplices involved in the scheme. The authorities are committed to uncovering the full extent of the network and bringing all those responsible to justice. The swift and coordinated response from both the ICA and CNB highlights the effectiveness of Singapore’s multi-agency approach to combating drug trafficking.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant vigilance required to protect Singapore’s borders and maintain its strict stance against illegal narcotics. The meticulous work of the K-9 units and the thoroughness of the ICA officers were instrumental in preventing a significant amount of drugs from entering the country. The consequences for importing or exporting such a quantity of cannabis into or out of Singapore are severe.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, individuals found guilty of importing or exporting more than 500 grams of cannabis face the possibility of the death penalty. Given the 36.3 kilograms seized in this case, the arrested man is facing extremely serious charges. The investigation is ongoing, and the man will be subject to the full force of the law. Singapore maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking, and this case demonstrates the unwavering commitment to enforcing that policy.

The authorities emphasize that anyone attempting to smuggle drugs into Singapore will be apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This incident reinforces the importance of robust border controls and the continued investment in advanced detection technologies and highly trained personnel to safeguard Singapore from the threat of drug trafficking. The ICA and CNB will continue to collaborate closely to enhance security measures and prevent future attempts to smuggle illegal substances into the country.

The focus remains on protecting the safety and security of the community by disrupting the supply of drugs and deterring potential offenders





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Singapore Changi Airport Cannabis Drug Smuggling Arrest ICA CNB Misuse Of Drugs Act Portugal

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