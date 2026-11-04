Democrats Win Both Houses of Congress, Constraining Trump's Asia Policy

Democrats have seized both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections, dealing a major blow to President Donald Trump and raising questions about the future of US trade, China and security policy in Asia.

Democrats have seized control of both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections, dealing a major blow to President Donald Trump and raising questions about what the shake-up could mean for Asia.

The new balance of power could complicate Trump's ability to advance his agenda over the next two years, with potential implications for US-China relations, trade and tariffs, and Washington's security commitments in the Indo-Pacific, experts say. Democrats will control both Houses of Congress in January and may block or investigate Trump on Iran, tariffs, business ties, artificial intelligence and drug pricing. Trump is now a lame duck after the midterms, but he may still act aggressively.

Also read Democrats Win Congress in Midterm Rebuke of Trump Over Costs and Iran War

Asia faces more tariff risk, more probes and a less predictable US policy. Trump will convene a meeting of the world's largest economies by virtue of the US hosting the G20 leaders' summit on Dec 14-15. Before this, he is scheduled to visit Manila, November 16 to 18, for the annual Asean summit. Immediately afterwards is the two-day Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen.

Which Trump will show up? A president more willing to strike deals or more keen to establish that he remains in charge? If there is a trillion dollar question hanging like haze in the skies over the United States and Asia, it is probably related to Trump's post-midterm avatar. Will he march down the legacy road and take even more aggressive actions to carve out his name in history, including attention to White House ballroom remodelling projects?

The answers will come soon enough. The newly empowered opposition is expected to challenge the administration's priorities, obstruct legislation and launch investigations of the Trump administration on various fronts, from the legality and justification of military strikes in Iran to the Trump family's foreign business dealings. Joseph Chinyong Liow, the dean and professor in East Asian Affairs at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, expects a long spell of unpredictability.

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Trump Likely To Double Down On Trade Aggression

I would be very surprised if President Trump takes a reconciliatory turn in his politics, Liow said. More likely he will double down to assert his presidential authority over both chambers, he added. Stephen Olson, visiting senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, warned that with the electoral pressure of the midterms behind him, Trump could become less constrained in pursuing an aggressive trade policy, including potentially imposing further tariffs on China and other Asian economies.

Section 301 tariffs on excess capacity could be forthcoming shortly and new trade actions against key partners could also be opened. That obviously would be bad news, especially in the Indo-Pacific, Olson said. At the same time, the Democrats' electoral gains could embolden lawmakers from both parties to challenge the president's trade agenda, potentially opening the door to greater congressional scrutiny, he said.

Asian countries, particularly US allies such as South Korea and Japan, will be hoping that Democrats in Congress will be able to moderate the worst impacts of Trump's trade policies, according to Reuters columnist Clyde Russell. In a commentary published on Wednesday, Russell noted that these countries would welcome a rollback of tariffs and greater consistency in Washington's treatment of its allies.

But not all aspects of Trump's economic agenda are likely to face resistance, Russell said - pointing to Washington's efforts to develop critical mineral supply chains outside China, including investments in rare earths, tungsten and lithium, as an area where bipartisan support could ensure continuity. The bigger question is whether Democrats can meaningfully constrain Trump's tariff policies, given the president's considerable executive authority over trade.

Olson said that while Trump would continue to wield broad powers, Congress could push for more exemptions from tariffs on products that directly affect American consumers. Lawmakers could also seek to reclaim some of the authority over trade policy that Congress has ceded to the executive branch.

Depending on how badly the Republicans get wiped out, and how badly Trump's aura of political potency gets dented, Congress, including pro-free trade Republicans who have been intimidated into standing down, might be inclined to reassert some degree of Congressional authority on trade, Olson said. For Asia's export-driven economies, the central concern circles around Trump's sweeping, volatile tariff regime enacted within months of his inauguration even as the US threatens even more tariffs under some ongoing investigations.

Democrats Face Difficulty Rolling Back Tariff Powers

The midterm defeat will not give way to a rollback of Trump's signature economic policy although some Democratic leaders had hoped for one. But the president could simply veto any bid to restrict or repeal his tariff powers. Overriding the veto would require two-thirds support in both chambers, in other words substantial Republican backing.

Democratic lawmakers can also be expected to bear down on Trump's handling of the eight-month-old Iran war, in part to address drug-pricing deals with the Trump administration. Bob McNally, president of the Rapidan Energy Group, said he was not expecting a decline in oil prices in the short run.

The elections themselves should not have a big impact on oil prices, which will be driven mainly by perceived and actual interplay of diplomacy and military escalation between the US and Iran, he said. Oil had slumped before the election in hopes of a diplomatic deal. But McNally said he had not revised the odds favouring military escalation in the coming weeks.

Over a longer timeframe, oil prices could go higher if the Democrats dismantle policies under Trump's energy dominance agenda, said an oil industry source. Those efforts opened access to vast federal lands, accelerated drilling approvals and removed environmental oversight. Also scrutinised will be the windfall gains, in excess of US$130 billion (S$166.15 billion), which oil majors made after the Iran war.

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New restrictions are also likely on the growth of data centres to address voter backlash against rising utility costs, noise pollution and distrust of the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI). These will impact production at Asian tech companies, mainly in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, that supply the critical hardware that powers America's AI buildout. Greater oversight of AI, likely in the form of new probes from congressional committees against AI giants, will add compliance hurdles for Asian developers.

Congress Could Take Hawkish Stance On China

But it could also stimulate Asia's own sovereign AI push. Analysts said the new balance of power in Congress could complicate Trump's efforts to stabilise ties with Beijing, particularly if Democrats push for tougher measures against China. Adrian Ang, research fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), said a Democratic-controlled Congress could take a more hawkish stance towards China than Trump himself.

This could translate into pressure for tougher measures on trade and technology restrictions, as well as renewed scrutiny of a delayed US$14 billion US arms package for Taiwan, Ang added. China claims Taiwan as its territory and has increased its military presence around the island in recent years. The US maintains close unofficial ties with Taiwan and is its main arms supplier.

All of those, but especially the last item, will place stress on the new US-China constructive strategic stability based on respect, fairness, and reciprocity agreed to by both presidents, Trump and Xi, Ang said. It will depend on how much pressure Congress can bring to bear on the president and the extent to which the president views his stabilisation of the bilateral relationship as his legacy.

Chinese policy researcher Li Yaqi said Democrats could raise the political cost of Trump's dealings with Beijing, even if they have limited power to fundamentally change his China policy. Li pointed to Congress' powers to launch investigations, summon administration officials and influence government spending as potential tools to challenge White House decisions. Democratic lawmakers could also seek to attach conditions to defence spending legislation to prevent the administration from easing certain sanctions on China, he said.

Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at RSIS, does not expect significant changes to Washington's approach to Taiwan, noting that support for the island has remained consistently strong across both parties. At the same time, he similarly noted that Democratic lawmakers' emphasis on human rights could add friction to US-China relations. China or Asia did not show up as a major issue in the exit polls of voters, said US economist Stephen Roach, the former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia.

But he expected the Democratic leadership in the US Congress to take a firm stance on China. I would look to the China policy of the Biden administration as a template, creating a source of tension with Trump's endorsement of constructive strategic stability. The phrase, adopted in May to describe the new framing of the US-China relationship to manage their rivalry, could come under attack.

Tech Restrictions Remain Firm Despite Midterm Shifts

The Biden administration enacted some of the most restrictive conditions on exports of advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China while also raising tariffs on strategic industries like China-made electric vehicles. But the fundamentals of the US-China relationship will remain largely on the current trajectory, argued Han Shen Lin, the Shanghai-based China Managing Director for The Asia Group.

The Republican setback tempers Trump's negotiating leverage and constrains his room for manoeuvre but Washington's strategic concerns over China are firmly bipartisan, Lin said. Tariffs may become more negotiable but technology restrictions, particularly around semiconductors and AI, are too rooted in national security and unlikely to ease significantly, he said. Still, the next two years in the US-Asia interactions will hit different. Beijing may see some political opportunity, said Lin, but it won't mistake electoral turbulence for American decline.

Xi may press for more leverage around Taiwan and can approach Shenzhen from a position of even greater strength.