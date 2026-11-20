Executive Chef Masashi Horiuchi reflects on his cancer battle and culinary journey as Potager receives its first Michelin Star in the Kuala Lumpur guide.

Executive Chef Masashi Horiuchi received unexpected good news on his day off when his phone began pinging with messages. The Executive Chef of Potager had just stepped out of the shower when he saw notifications from his head chef at Entier, his first Malaysian restaurant. He initially assumed the urgency was work-related. Instead, it was confirmation that Potager had earned its first Michelin Star in the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2027.

The recognition was announced via press release on Nov 4 rather than a formal ceremony. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the contemporary French restaurant located in Bamboo Hills, Kuala Lumpur. Potager had previously been listed as Selected in the two prior editions of the guide. Chef Horiuchi expressed profound joy at finally receiving this prestigious acknowledgment after years of dedication.

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Chef Masashi Horiuchi's Culinary Journey

At 53 years old, Chef Masashi Horiuchi brings two decades of experience from Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe. He previously worked in Lausanne, Alsace, Bourg-en-Bresse, Paris, and London. Among his former mentors was Georges Blanc, whose restaurant in Vonnas has held a Michelin star since 1929. Horiuchi also worked under Antoine Westermann, who famously requested the removal of three stars from his Strasbourg restaurant in 2007.

His final European post was as sous chef at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Covent Garden for five years. That establishment has since closed its doors. Horiuchi emphasizes that his core philosophy remains rooted in simple hospitality basics. He teaches his team daily that the fundamental point of service is to create a pleasant experience for guests without disappointment.

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Reflections on Singapore and Culinary Philosophy

Before settling in Malaysia, Chef Horiuchi spent time in Singapore where he felt the system was unable to source original ingredients. He noted that all produce was imported from Japan, France, and Australia, making the cooking process feel unnatural. He described the environment as lacking the authentic connection to local sourcing that he valued. Diners often wanted dishes arranged their own way rather than appreciating the chef's intended message.

He admitted that guests in Singapore frequently complained about menu items. However, he credited supporters like Julien Royer of Odette for opening his mind to flexibility. This experience helped him appreciate the potential for farm-to-kitchen cuisine in Malaysia. He arrived in 2018 to open Entier, which focused on nose-to-tail dining. The refined brand proved to be a hit with local diners.

Impact on Kuala Lumpur Dining Scene

Potager, whose name means vegetable garden in French, launched five years after Entier. The tagline highlights the hands that labored, specifically Malaysian farmers and producers. Chef Horiuchi has made many farmers friends who support the kitchen. This collaboration allows the team to create original dishes that showcase local ingredients. His background in French techniques informs how he highlights the full potential of Malaysian produce.

He credits fellow chef Darren Teoh as a pioneer in this movement. Teoh runs Dewakan, which holds two Michelin Stars. Horiuchi praised Teoh for cooking contemporary Malaysian cuisine after returning from Noma. He believes this approach makes a lot of sense and aligns with his own philosophy. The recognition serves as a dream come true for his dedicated team.

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Overcoming Health Challenges and Regrets

Chef Horiuchi's journey has also been shaped by his battle with cancer. He often reflects on his time in Europe and Singapore alongside his health struggles. These experiences have deeply influenced his current perspective on life and work. He stated that he wants to have no regrets in his remaining time. The Michelin Star validation feels like a culmination of his efforts.

The announcement brought messages from long-time customers and bosses. Horiuchi went through them one by one to give honest replies. He felt surprised when he first heard the news but could not keep up with the volume. His heart feels happier than it has in a while. This achievement solidifies Potager's place in the high-end culinary landscape of Kuala Lumpur.