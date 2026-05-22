Potential delay in livestock arrival affects four mosques in Singapore

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has informed that a portion of live sheep from Australia is delayed, which could affect Al-Firaus Mosque, Petempatan Melayu Sembawang Mosque, Pusara Aman Mosque, and a portion of livestock for Jamae Chulia Mosque.

The potential delay of about 400 live sheep could affect Al-Firaus Mosque in Choa Chu Kang , Petempatan Melayu Sembawang Mosque, Pusara Aman Mosque in Lim Chu Kang , and a portion of livestock for Jamae Chulia Mosque in Chinatown .

The Meat Brothers is one of the licensed local korban operators affected by the delay. The delay does not affect other licensed korban operators at Al-Istighfar Mosque in Pasir Ris, Omar Salmah Mosque in Thomson, and Tentera Diraja Mosque in Clementi. Muis is working closely with The Meat Brothers and other affected individuals to ensure planned korban services proceed as planned during Hari Raya Haji





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Customs And Traditions Islam Korban Livestock Singapore Australia Australia's Exporter Supply Chain Assurance Sy Hari Raya Haji Chinatown Lim Chu Kang Choa Chu Kang Pastor Salmah Mosque In Thomson Al-Istighfar Mosque In Pasir Ris Tentera Diraja Mosque In Clementi Islamic Religious Council Of Singapore (Muis)

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