Prabowo Subianto Backed by Workers Rally Amid Wiretap Allegations

Hundreds of workers rallied for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on November 7 amid police wiretap allegations as women protested his policies in Jakarta.

Hundreds of workers rallied in support of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday, November 7, after allegations that police illegally wiretapped him. On the same day, hundreds of women marched in Jakarta against the president's policies, creating a sharp contrast on the streets of the capital.

The pro-Prabowo demonstration came amid growing public discontent over his costly populist policies, his handling of raging wildfires and weakening investor confidence in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. The rally stood in contrast to recent protests against his administration.

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Workers Rally Behind Prabowo Over Wiretap Claims

Labour Party Chairperson Said Iqbal led the workers' rally and called for unity in support of Prabowo. He said he would mobilise union members against those who threaten the former general's presidency.

Said Iqbal, who is also a special adviser to the president, was quoted by Detik News as saying that union members could be mobilised across every town and every factory. He added that the workers were prepared to respond at any moment to maintain order if unrest arose, whether instigated by foreign interests or by individuals seeking to cause trouble.

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Four Senior Police Officials Named as Suspects

Indonesian police have named four senior police officials as suspects accused of attempting to intercept Prabowo's communications. One of the alleged suspects is a former police chief known as a loyalist of former President Joko Widodo.

The scandal has exposed deepening cracks between Prabowo and his predecessor and former backer, Joko Widodo, widely known as Jokowi. Jokowi has said he respected the legal process, while the lawyer for one of the four suspects said his client would co-operate with the investigation.

Women's March and Wildfire Criticism Intensify

Civil society groups held a women's march in Jakarta on the same Saturday to demand more women's rights. Marchers also protested Prabowo's handling of forest fires that have been raging for months.

The march targeted several other policies as well, including his costly free-meal programme and a tax on women's sanitary products. It forms part of a wave of demonstrations against Prabowo in recent months, including student rallies last week in the capital and other cities.

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What Comes Next After the Wiretap Probe

The immediate next step is the police investigation into the four named senior officials, whose case will proceed through the legal process that Jokowi has said he respects. Whether the workers' mobilisation and the women's protests shape the political climate will depend on how that process unfolds.

For ordinary Indonesians, the dispute touches on the cost of the free-meal programme, the tax on sanitary products and the impact of the forest fires on daily life. For investors, the combination of political tension and weakening investor confidence in Southeast Asia's biggest economy remains the central concern highlighted in the reporting.