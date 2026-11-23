President Prabowo Subianto formally nominates Ministers Sugiono and Andi Amran Sulaiman to replace Vice President Gibran, with parliament set to vote on December 11.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has officially nominated Minister of Human Development and Culture Sugiono and Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman as candidates for vice president. The formal submission took place on Monday, November 23, marking a critical step in filling the vice president ial vacancy left by the resignation of Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The nominations were delivered to the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) through Speaker Ahmad Muzani at the parliament complex in Jakarta. In his letter, President Prabowo explicitly proposed both officials to replace the outgoing vice president, signaling his intent to shape the next phase of his administration's leadership structure.

Also read Prabowo to Submit Two Vice Presidential Candidates to Parliament After Gibran Resignation

Parliamentary Vote Scheduled for December 11

The People's Consultative Assembly is scheduled to convene a plenary session on December 11 to select the new vice president. Lawmakers will vote between the two nominees, Andi Amran Sulaiman and Sugiono, following a vetting process that assesses their suitability for the high office. This date sets a clear timeline for the transition of power within the executive branch.

President Prabowo expressed confidence in both nominees, stating that he believes they will do their best for the nation, the state, and the people of Indonesia. His endorsement underscores the political weight behind the selections and suggests a unified front from the executive branch regarding the upcoming election.

Advertisement

Career Backgrounds of the Nominees

Sugiono, 47, brings a background in military service and ideological alignment with the president. He served in the army's special forces unit before retiring in 2004 and was appointed coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs in a cabinet reshuffle last month. He is often described as the president's "ideological child" due to their close working relationship.

Andi Amran Sulaiman, 58, offers extensive experience in economic sectors and agriculture. He was previously the agriculture minister under President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, between 2014 and 2019. He returned to the post following a corruption scandal involving his successor and was re-appointed when President Prabowo came to power in 2024, demonstrating his continued relevance in Indonesian politics.

Resignation of Gibran and Political Shifts

The vacancy arose after Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned on November 12. The 39-year-old vice president faced intense political pressure and legal challenges regarding the validity of his qualifications. Specifically, Indonesia's Supreme Court annulled his overseas high school education equivalency certificate on October 30, which precipitated his departure from the office.

Gibran is the eldest son of President Prabowo's predecessor, Joko Widodo. His resignation is widely interpreted as a sign of a fraying political partnership between the two leaders. This development raises the possibility of a significant shift in the country's political landscape and the dynamics of the ruling coalition.

Advertisement

Strategic Implications for 2029 Elections

Analysts suggest that selecting a vice president from President Prabowo's own ruling party could help secure his political popularity ahead of a potential re-election bid in 2029. Dominique Nicky Fachrizal, a researcher at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, highlighted this strategic consideration before the nomination was made.

The choice between the ideologically aligned Sugiono and the economically experienced Amran will likely determine the administrative focus of the next term. The upcoming parliamentary vote on December 11 will not only fill a leadership void but also clarify the internal power dynamics of the Prabowo administration.