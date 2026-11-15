Pregnancy Guilt and Workplace Flexibility: Expert Advice from Work It Podcast

Explore strategies for overcoming pregnancy guilt, managing flexible work boundaries, and navigating retrenchment agreements with expert advice from the Work It podcast.

CNA Digital correspondent Vanessa Lim is addressing the complex emotional landscape of maternal leave and workplace expectations. During her first pregnancy, she remained determined to work until the actual delivery date. This determination persisted until medical professionals identified a significant risk of preterm labour. The potential loss of her baby served as a stark wake-up call regarding her priorities. She is now pregnant with her second child and has opened up about these experiences.

Navigating Maternal Guilt and Health

Lim discusses her journey on the Work It podcast, a platform dedicated to workplace issues and career development. She explains how she is actively working through feelings of guilt associated with stepping back. Many women feel compelled to apologize for taking time off, even when leadership is supportive. Lim emphasizes the critical need to prioritize personal health without compromising professional integrity.

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Corporate Branding and Social Media

Shirley Toh, a specialist in people, performance, and development, examines the impact of social media on professional careers. She analyzes the #corporategirlie trend, which involves posting about corporate life online. While such activity can enhance a personal brand, Toh warns of potential career risks. She shares her own experience balancing a full-time position with content creation to provide practical guidance.

Flexibility and Team Boundaries

Sabrina Ho, founder of the career and talent-solutions platform Half the Sky, manages a small team of fifteen people. Her organization allows employees to adjust working hours for personal matters. This flexibility operates on a mutual coverage system where colleagues support one another. However, recurring missed deadlines have tested the limits of this trusting arrangement.

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Handling Dependence and Resentment

Ho addresses the resentment that arises when some team members constantly rely on others for basic guidance. Listeners like Phoebe seek advice on setting boundaries with colleagues who struggle with independence. Ho explains her methods for addressing these behavioral patterns directly. She focuses on maintaining fairness while protecting team productivity from unnecessary interruptions.

Retrenchment and Severance Agreements

Legal expert Lorraine Lee and Archana Srinivasan from the Institute for Human Resource Professionals provide crucial advice on retrenchment. They discuss the immediate pressures employees face when asked to sign severance agreements. The experts detail common clauses found in these documents and negotiation strategies. Their guidance aims to help workers navigate the stressful process with greater confidence and clarity.