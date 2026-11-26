A 66-year-old preschool director received a 6-week jail sentence for molesting his 22-year-old employee on Sept 29, 2020. This article details the incident at Upper Peirce Reservoir and the legal outcome on Nov 24.

A 66-year-old preschool director has been sentenced to six weeks and two days in jail for molesting his 22-year-old female employee. The judge delivered the verdict on Tuesday, Nov 24, after the man pleaded guilty to two counts of outrage of modesty.

Incident Details at Upper Peirce Reservoir

The most severe instance of the alleged molestation took place on Sept 29, 2020, at the Upper Peirce Reservoir. The victim, who worked as an operations executive, had accompanied her employer to a bank to deposit a business cheque. Following this errand, the two stopped at a bench where the man forcibly grabbed the woman by the waist. Despite her clear protests, he pulled her to sit on his lap for several minutes.

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Previous Office Harassment Incident

Earlier in the same month, on Sept 19, 2020, the man subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact at their workplace. At approximately 1:50 pm, after other staff members had departed, he requested a private meeting. He then approached the victim from behind and hugged her tightly against a table. The victim reported that she felt unable to scream or seek help because the man was her direct supervisor.

Victim Safety and Workplace Dynamics

Reports from Shin Min Daily News highlight the power imbalance that prevented the employee from resisting or报警 during the incidents. The victim stated that she dared not shout for assistance due to her employer's authoritative position. During the office incident on Sept 19, she eventually fabricated an excuse to leave his car early after he offered her a ride home, aiming to avoid further isolation with him.

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Court Proceedings and Judge Observations

During the court hearing on Tuesday, the presiding judge emphasized that the defendant had fundamentally abused the trust placed in him as an employer. The court recognized that the man had shown remorse for his actions by subsequently offering financial compensation to the victim. These mitigating factors were weighed against the severity of the physical violations he committed against his subordinate.

Sentencing and Immediate Legal Consequences

The man was officially jailed six weeks and two days after his admission of guilt. He was granted a three-day deferment to begin his sentence, allowing him to settle administrative matters at the preschool center. He is scheduled to commence serving his jail term on Nov 27. The case underscores the legal consequences of workplace harassment and the violation of consent.