A 59-year-old preschool teacher was sentenced to three weeks jail for ill-treating a five-year-old girl with autism and a four-year-old boy in April 2025. She will begin serving her sentence on Nov 30.

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old preschool teacher was sentenced to three weeks jail on Friday (Nov 20) for ill-treating two children under her care, including a five-year-old girl with autism.

She will begin serving her sentence on Nov 30. Her bail was set at S$15,000. The woman pleaded guilty to one charge of ill-treating the girl. A second charge of ill-treating a four-year-old boy was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Also read Pre-school teacher sentenced to three weeks jail for ill-treating children

Court Order Prevents Offender Naming

CNA is not naming the offender because of a court order protecting the victims' identities and the location of the preschool where the offences took place. The woman is no longer employed at the preschool, the court heard. The incident with the five-year-old girl happened during the preschool's afternoon nap time on Apr 8, 2025. The girl was lying on her mattress and singing loudly, as was her habit before sleeping, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordan Kow.

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She was generally compliant in class, but tended to sing, talk to herself and self-soothe in other ways when not engaged, said Mr Kow. The woman was checking on the children when she approached the victim and slapped the back of the girl's head twice. When the girl turned away from her, she pulled the girl's shirt collar to move her to the centre of the mattress, then walked away.

Mr Kow said these actions caused the girl unnecessary physical pain, although she did not suffer visible injuries or show emotional disturbance. On Apr 11, 2025, a senior teacher at the preschool saw her mistreating the second victim, a four-year-old boy, by pulling his arms towards her and causing pain. This was escalated to the centre's assistant director, who reviewed closed-circuit television footage of the incident. When confronted, the offender admitted that she had acted inappropriately.

CCTV Footage Reveals Offence to Parents

On Apr 17, 2025, the preschool received a separate complaint about the woman from another child's parent. That complaint did not result in a finding of child abuse. But in the course of reviewing CCTV footage to look into it, the preschool discovered the incident involving the five-year-old girl. Her parents were then alerted, and they made a police report.

Mr Kow asked the court to jail her for six to eight weeks, while defence counsel Mr Kanthan Raghavendra sought an S$8,000 fine. Mr Kanthan told the court that the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) gave the woman a warning but did not strip her of her licence after completing its own investigations. She continued to work in a preschool, but in an open environment where she conducted lessons for children, said the lawyer.

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Judge Rejects Defence Sensitivity Argument

The defence argued that the woman was sensitive to triggering sounds. But the judge did not lighten the sentence on this basis because medical reports did not establish a causal link between this and the offence. He instead agreed with the prosecution that slapping was inexcusable for a preschool teacher, regardless of any sensitivity to sounds.

He also took into consideration the girl's status as a vulnerable victim, the offender's abuse of trust and the slapping of a vulnerable part of the victim's body. The maximum punishment for ill-treating a child is eight years in jail, an S$8,000 fine or both penalties.