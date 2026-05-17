President Lai Ching-te reiterates Taiwan's sovereignty cannot be violated, its future decided by its people

President Lai Ching-te clarifies that Taiwan's sovereignty cannot be violated or annexed and that its future must be decided by its people. He reaffirms that 'Taiwan independence' means Taiwan neither belongs to nor is subordinate to Beijing and that only the Taiwanese people can decide their future. Trump's comments about US backing for the island raise concerns due to the People's Republic of China's view on democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, but President Lai clarifies that Taiwan's status cannot be changed and that only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

The government upholds that Taiwan's sovereignty cannot be violated or annexed and that its future must be decided by its people, he said. In Taipei, President Lai Ching-te said that President Donald Trump's comments after the summit in Beijing raised concerns in Taiwan about US backing for the island, but he reiterated that Taiwan's status cannot be changed and that only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, but President Lai said that his Democratic Progressive Party had passed a resolution in 1999 stating that Taiwan is already a sovereign and independent country called the Republic of China. The government upholds that Taiwan's sovereignty cannot be violated or annexed, and its future must be decided by its people





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President Lai Ching-Te 'Taiwan Independence' US Backing For The Island China's View On Taiwan President Donald Trump's Comments Taiwan's Sovereignty Cannot Be Violated Or Ann President Lai's Clarification Of Taiwan's Stat

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