President Prabowo Subianto's Frequent Overseas Trips and Economic Diplomacy Strategy

President Prabowo Subianto has made more than 50 overseas trips to over 20 countries in less than two years in office, far more than his predecessors. His trips are part of efforts to maintain good relations with partner countries and reflect Indonesia's free and active foreign policy. His latest trip to France in late May reportedly generated four commercial deals worth US$3.5 billion. The president aims to open market access, strengthen Indonesia's bargaining position, and promote industrial cooperation through his overseas engagements.

President Prabowo Subianto has gone on more than 50 overseas trips to over 20 countries in less than two years in office, far more than his predecessors.

His frequent overseas trips, claiming they are part of efforts to maintain good relations with partner countries and reflect Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy, have been criticized by some. However, the president defends his trips as part of a broader economic diplomacy strategy aimed at advancing national interests. His latest trip to France in late May reportedly generated four commercial deals worth US$3.5 billion.

The president also aims to open market access, strengthen Indonesia's bargaining position, and promote industrial cooperation through his overseas engagements. The bill to double down on Bank Indonesia's role to support economic growth, while empowering lawmakers to make binding recommendations for independent financial regulators and the central bank, has added to investor concerns about the possibility of political interference in the central bank to ensure compliance with Prabowo's big-growth agenda.

In response to criticism, the president hits back, saying that any expenses exceeding state budget allocations were personally absorbed by him





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President Prabowo Subianto Frequent Overseas Trips Economic Diplomacy Strategy Commercial Deals Bank Indonesia Central Bank Political Interference Big-Growth Agenda

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