President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Princess Aiko celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations through cultural exchanges and economic partnerships during the princess's visit to Singapore.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam celebrated the enduring bond between Singapore and Japan during a welcome lunch hosted for Princess Aiko of Japan at the Istana on Wednesday, November 18. The distinguished guest is currently in Singapore for a five-day official visit, a trip designed to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The event highlighted a partnership that has evolved from early investment ties into a comprehensive relationship spanning culture, technology, and economics.

President Tharman Highlights Cultural Exchange

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam opened his remarks by illustrating the deep cultural integration between the two societies, citing popular media and language as key connectors. He noted that anime franchises such as Pokemon and Jujutsu Kaisen have captivated multiple generations of Singaporean youth, fostering a shared interest in Japanese entertainment. Beyond pop culture, the President emphasized that the learning of the Japanese language has become widespread among Singaporeans, reflecting a genuine desire to engage with their neighbor's heritage.

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The culinary arts also serve as a significant pillar of this cultural rapport, with Japanese cuisine holding a special place in the hearts of the local population. This affinity is mirrored by the substantial movement of people between the two countries, with approximately 720,000 Singaporeans visiting Japan in 2025. This figure represents roughly one out of every five Singaporeans, demonstrating the high level of mobility and curiosity that defines the bilateral relationship.

Academic institutions have also played a pivotal role in nurturing these connections from a young age. Schools across Singapore have established meaningful exchange programs with their Japanese counterparts, allowing students to build friendships and mutual understanding early in their lives. These educational links ensure that the next generation of leaders in both countries possesses a nuanced appreciation for each other's societal values and perspectives.

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The Symbolism of King Sago Palms

To illustrate the maturity and longevity of the relationship, President Tharman pointed to the King Sago Palms planted at the Japanese Garden more than five decades ago. He recalled that Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko first visited Singapore in 1970 as Crown Prince and Crown Princess before returning as Emperor and Empress in 2006 to witness the growth of these trees. The flourishing palms serve as a quiet yet powerful symbol of how the bilateral relationship has developed and weathered the test of time.

This botanical metaphor extends to the broader diplomatic context, where the presence of an established and vibrant Japanese community in Singapore underscores the depth of integration. The overseas Japanese population in the city-state now ranks as the fourth-largest among all cities globally. These residents have enriched Singaporean society through their contributions to business, the arts, and the culinary scene, creating a multicultural fabric that is distinctly enhanced by Japanese influence.

Economic Partnership and Future Cooperation

The economic dimension of the relationship has shifted significantly over the decades, moving from one-sided investment to a balanced partnership of mutual benefit. Japan was an early investor in Singapore during the 1960s, providing crucial capital for development. Today, the dynamic has evolved such that Singaporean firms have become significant investors in Japan, making the city-state the third largest foreign direct investor in the country.

Strengthening this financial interdependence is the Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement, signed in 2002. This landmark accord was Japan's first-ever bilateral free trade agreement and has paved the way for deeper cooperation in emerging sectors. The two nations are now working together on innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and the green economy, ensuring that their partnership remains relevant in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

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Commitment to a Stable Future

President Tharman described the current partnership as multifaceted, spanning economics, technology, sustainability, security, and education. He emphasized that the celebration of 60 years of ties is not merely a recognition of past achievements but a commitment to collaborative action in an uncertain global environment. The goal is to help shape a more open, stable, and sustainable future through continued engagement with partners like Japan.

The symbolic continuation of this heritage will take place later this week when Princess Aiko plants a tree at Jurong Lake Gardens. This act mirrors the gestures made by her grandparents in 1970, reinforcing the intergenerational nature of the diplomatic bond. During the luncheon, President Tharman raised a glass to the good health of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, concluding his toast with the traditional Japanese greeting "Kanpai!" to celebrate the enduring friendship between their nations.