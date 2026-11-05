President Tharman Defines Singapore Media Role as Trusted China Bridge

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam states that Singapore media must serve as a credible bridge for understanding China and global developments, urging a nuanced approach to geopolitical reporting and social cohesion.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam articulated a clear vision for the media sector in Singapore, defining its primary function as that of a credible and trusted observer and interpreter of global developments. He emphasized this perspective during a fireside chat on November 5 at the SPH Media auditorium. The event marked the launch of the English edition of Lianhe Zaobao, a prominent Chinese daily newspaper. The session was moderated by Chow Yian Ping, who serves as the editor of Lianhe Zaobao's English edition. President Tharman outlined the specific responsibilities of journalists in navigating an increasingly complex international landscape.

Singapore Media as Global Bridge Builder

President Tharman noted that China now holds greater importance to the world than ever before. This significance spans economic, technological, and geopolitical dimensions. However, he warned that the global understanding of China has weakened compared to two or three decades ago. He argued that the media in Singapore is well positioned to bridge this growing gap in understanding. Singapore's unique position as a small country with a relatively short history and a non-monocultural domestic society makes it ideal for this role. The President stated that Singapore media can play a useful part as a bridge-builder in a world that is becoming more divided.

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The President clarified that the media's first task is not to project a Singaporean voice or specific Singaporean views. Instead, the goal is to provide a credible and trusted source of information and analysis. This approach helps facilitate thinking and understanding across cultural and political divides. He stressed that this mandate applies broadly, extending beyond China to include Southeast Asia and India. He observed that understanding of these regions is often quite superficial in international discourse. High-quality media must delve into the flow of thinking at all levels of society to correct this.

Addressing Declining China Scholarship and Relations

President Tharman identified the root causes of the weakened understanding of China. He explained that scholarship on the country has declined significantly in recent years. Furthermore, there are fewer interactions between China and the West, particularly with the United States. He pointed out that there are far fewer students from Western nations studying in China today. Academic exchanges between the two regions have become less frequent. Meetings between officials from both sides are also happening less often.

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The President criticized how international media often reports on China. He said that such reporting tends to elevate grand systemic differences. These include cultural, civilizational, ideological, and governance differences. While acknowledging these differences exist, President Tharman insisted that there are many similarities as well. These similarities exist in governance, policy challenges, and the struggles and aspirations of people. He observed that these parallels apply not just to China but also to the US and other regions. He urged the media to respect differences but also respect similarities to achieve a true understanding of a society. This requires an inside-out perspective rather than just an outside-in viewpoint.

Navigating US-China Competition and Social Cohesion

Addressing the implications of rising competition between the US and China, President Tharman discussed social cohesion in Singapore. He acknowledged that cultural affinity can lead people to lean towards the views of a country with a similar culture. He stated that Singapore must work gently against this tendency. He described this issue as one where the heart is connected to the mind. Despite this challenge, he does not think it is a large problem for national unity. He noted that the Singapore identity has become more multicultural over time. However, he emphasized that social and community leadership must keep working to counter cultural bias.

On the topic of multiculturalism, President Tharman addressed the question of how Singapore can adapt as its society becomes more diverse. He explained that there is a strong pragmatic reason for identifying people by race for various purposes. These purposes include education and housing policies. He argued that if the government were blind to race, it would not be able to integrate people deliberately and consciously. This identification is necessary to ensure that everyone is uplifted together. He noted that the Chinese-Malay-Indian-Others administrative framework will become a more clumsy construct over time due to intermarriages and new immigrants.

Embracing Messiness and The Role of AI in Education

The President suggested that part of the messiness or porosity arising from demographic changes should be encouraged. He believed this flexibility is important in culture and ways of thinking. It is also crucial in the way people interact with each other. This approach allows society to evolve beyond rigid administrative categories. He viewed this evolution as a natural and positive development for national identity.

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Finally, President Tharman spoke on the importance of learning and reading in the era of artificial intelligence. He acknowledged that while all education systems want to encourage active and thoughtful use of AI, it may be more easily said than done. AI provides information, answers, and analysis that free up learners. This freedom allows students to focus on developing independent thinking. It also enables them to become capable of thinking originally. The President identified this original thinking as the ultimate goal in education. This shift in focus is essential for students navigating the modern technological landscape.