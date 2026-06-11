President Tharman's Visit to the United Kingdom

President Tharman is on a working visit to the United Kingdom from June 19 to June 25, following his recent visits to South Africa and Tanzania. He will deliver a special address at the University of Oxford and participate in the inaugural conference of the London School of Economics and Political Science’s Global School of Sustainability.

The visit follows President Tharman 's recently concluded working visit to South Africa from June 2 to 8, and a state visit to Tanzania from June 8 to 10.

Following two back-to-back visits to South Africa and Tanzania, President Tharman is now on a working visit to the United Kingdom till June 19. The visit comes on the back of a working visit to South Africa from June 2 to 8, and a state visit to Tanzania from June 8 to 10. According to a statement from the President's Office, Tharman will deliver a special address at the University of Oxford hosted by the Blavatnik School of Government.

He will also participate in the inaugural conference of the London School of Economics and Political Science’s Global School of Sustainability. While in the United Kingdom, President Tharman will also hold engagements with members of the House of Lords, as well as academic, think tank and media thought leaders





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President Tharman Working Visit United Kingdom University Of Oxford Blavatnik School Of Government London School Of Economics And Political Scien Global School Of Sustainability House Of Lords Academic Think Tank Media Thought Leaders South Africa Tanzania Carbon Markets Collaboration Skills Development Industry And Trade Cooperation Bilateral Cooperation Avoidance Of Double Taxation Agreement

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