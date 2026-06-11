President Donald Trump praised the new report that the consumer price index in May had jumped 4.2 per cent over the last year, despite voters ranking the economy as a top concern ahead of the November midterm elections. Trump claimed that relief is already on its way because of a secret military operation that had ferried 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, the primary shipping channel for 20 per cent of the world's global oil supply.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 10) praised the new report that the consumer price index in May had jumped 4.2 per cent over the last year, despite voters ranking the economy as a top concern ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump claimed that relief is already on its way because of a secret military operation that had ferried 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, the primary shipping channel for 20 per cent of the world's global oil supply. He said, 'I love the inflation. ' On camera. For all of America to hear.





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