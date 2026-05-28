Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's 260‑Cow Hari Raya Aidiladha Donation Sparks Debate Over Funding and Transparency

Anwar Ibrahim donated 260 cattle for Hari Raya Aidiladha, prompting social media criticism about the source of financing, calls for transparency, and comparisons to past political donations in Malaysia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has taken a highly visible step to mark the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha by donating a total of 260 sacrificial cattle.

The distribution of the animals was split between three locations in Penang: 155 cattle were allocated under the Korban MADANI programme to the communities of Seberang Jaya, Penanti and Permatang Pasir, while the remaining 105 were sent to the Seberang Perai Tengah District Mosque. In a statement accompanying the donation, Anwar emphasised that the act of sacrifice is a reminder of obedience to Allah and a call for Malaysians to share their blessings with the poor and under‑privileged, urging citizens to use whatever resources they have to alleviate hardship.

The generous gesture has quickly become a flashpoint on social media, where users are probing the financial source of the donation. Critics point to Anwar's earlier public declaration that he would forfeit his salary as prime minister, questioning how a private individual could afford a contribution that is estimated to be worth close to RM1.6 million (approximately S$514,000).

A prominent X user asked how many of the 260 cows would end up in Tambun, the constituency that delivered Anwar his electoral victory, and whether the distribution favours his political base. Another commentator raised the issue of potential misuse of public funds, suggesting that the donation might blur the line between personal generosity and state resources, and called for greater transparency regarding the financing. The controversy is not entirely new in Malaysian politics.

Historical references surfaced indicating that former Prime Minister Najib Razak reportedly received 793 cows as corporate donations during his tenure, prompting some netizens to argue that large‑scale animal donations have precedent and should be openly disclosed as corporate contributions if that is indeed the case. Nonetheless, many Malaysians remain uneasy, especially as the nation grapples with rising living costs and global economic uncertainty.

The debate reflects a broader demand for accountability from public officials, with some observers warning that symbolic gestures, however well‑intentioned, must be accompanied by clear financial accounting in order to maintain public trust. The episode also underscores the heightened scrutiny faced by leaders in the digital age, where every action is instantaneously examined and debated online





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Hari Raya Aidiladha Anwar Ibrahim Cattle Donation Financial Transparency Malaysian Politics

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