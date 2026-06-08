Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Emphasizes Cohesion Amid Global Uncertainty

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted Singapore's need for unity and adaptability in a fractured world, despite strong first‑quarter growth. He addressed economic strategies, geopolitical shifts, and the importance of solidarity at a dialogue with the Singapore Press Club.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong underscored that as the world becomes increasingly fractured, Singapore must enhance its internal cohesion to thrive. Speaking at a dialogue with the Singapore Press Club on Monday, he acknowledged that Singapore's first‑quarter growth of 6 per cent year‑on‑year-exceeding the initial 4.6 per cent estimate-reflects the diversity and strength of the economy.

However, he cautioned that the global outlook remains uncertain, with multiple challenges on the horizon. The government is already making broad adjustments in economic planning to navigate technological change and volatility, but the most critical factor is the nation's ability to maintain solidarity and unity.

"We cannot fully control how the world changes, but we can choose how we respond, and that response must come from Singaporeans ourselves," he said at the event titled "Singapore at 61: What's ahead? " held at the SPH Media auditorium in Toa Payoh. Wong pointed out that Singapore is now more diverse than ever, with people from different backgrounds, aspirations, and perspectives.

That diversity is a tremendous source of strength, but the nation's greatest asset remains its ability to stay united and move forward together as one people.

"That's how we continue to thrive and flourish in this next phase," he added. The dialogue, part of the Singapore Press Club's Eminent Speaker Series presented by the SPH Foundation, also covered the full implications of the Middle East conflict that began in February 2026. Although Singapore has so far been cushioned by alternative supplies, rerouting, and inventory draw‑downs, current electricity tariffs do not yet reflect the full increase in oil prices.

These buffers have helped mitigate the impact up to now, but their duration is uncertain. If the disruption persists and buffers dwindle, the global economy could face more severe shortages, which would in turn affect demand and Singapore's growth. Beyond energy costs, rising expenses for food and fertilizers are also not yet fully accounted for, the Prime Minister noted.

He also stressed that Singapore must navigate a world undergoing "the most important transition to the global order since the end of the Cold War.

" This shift will be marked by more distributed centres of power: the US remains the dominant power for the foreseeable future, while China has become its peer competitor. Europe stays a major force, and India is rising rapidly. Regional groupings like ASEAN are also emerging as rising middle powers. Fortunately, Singapore is moving from a position of strength, having built trusted institutions, deep capabilities, and a strong reputation.

That is why the government recently completed a major review of its economic strategies, with recommendations to sharpen Singapore's value proposition globally and build greater resilience in both the public and private sectors. As Finance Minister, Wong also highlighted ongoing inflationary pressures and the uncertainty surrounding how artificial intelligence will reshape the job market, underscoring the need for continuous adaptation and collective resolve





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Lawrence Wong Singapore Economy Global Uncertainty Unity Economic Planning Geopolitical Transition AI Inflation

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