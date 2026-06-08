Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Outlines Plans to Strengthen Singapore's Support System Amid Global Uncertainties

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong detailed the government's initiatives to enhance assistance for households, families, and workers during a Singapore Press Club dialogue. He addressed key issues including AI, population trends, geopolitics, media trust, and the fight against misinformation, emphasizing a robust social support framework for national resilience.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasized the need to enhance Singapore 's social support frameworks in response to global uncertainties . During a dialogue with media professionals at the Singapore Press Club, he outlined the government's plans to provide greater assistance to households, families, and workers.

The discussion covered critical issues such as artificial intelligence, demographic shifts, geopolitical dynamics, and media trust. Mr. Wong also highlighted the escalating challenges posed by online misinformation and disinformation, urging the media to maintain high ethical standards and public trust. He stressed that a resilient support system is essential for national stability and cohesion as Singapore adapts to rapid changes.

The government is exploring policy innovations and targeted interventions to address emerging needs, ensuring that no segment of society is left behind. This includes reviewing existing social programs, leveraging technology for better service delivery, and fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors. The dialogue underscored the administration's proactive approach in safeguarding citizens' welfare amid a complex international landscape. As Singapore positions itself for the future, strengthening community bonds and enhancing economic security remain top priorities.

The Prime Minister's remarks reflect a comprehensive vision that balances immediate support with long-term sustainability, aiming to build a more inclusive and adaptable society





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Singapore Lawrence Wong Social Support Households Families Workers Global Uncertainties Artificial Intelligence Population Trends Geopolitics Media Trust Misinformation Disinformation Singapore Press Club

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