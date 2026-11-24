Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward visits Singapore from December 1 to 3 to celebrate youth awards and UK-Singapore partnership, engaging with students and businesses.

Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, is scheduled to visit Singapore for a three-day diplomatic engagement from December 1 to 3. The visit serves as a formal recognition of the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and Singapore, while placing significant emphasis on initiatives aimed at investing in the success of future generations.

Duke of Edinburgh Award Celebrations

The core of the itinerary involves direct participation in youth development programs, specifically focusing on the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award. This globally recognized youth achievement program was founded by his late father, Prince Philip, over 70 years ago. The award empowers young people aged 14 to 24 to find their purpose, place, and passion in the world through outdoor challenges that build confidence, resilience, and leadership.

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During his stay, Prince Edward will meet with participants who are currently working towards their Duke of Edinburgh's International Award certificates. These meetings will take place while the young participants undertake various outdoor challenges. The engagement highlights the British High Commission's commitment to supporting programs that foster essential character traits in the younger demographic of both nations.

Education Congress and Technology Tour

Prince Edward will also attend the fifth World Scout Education Congress hosted at the Singapore Institute of Technology. At this event, he is scheduled to join a plenary session before delivering a keynote address focused on the critical importance of human skills in the age of artificial intelligence. This speech underscores the intersection of traditional educational values and modern technological advancements.

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While at the congress, the Duke will engage in high-level discussions with education ministers, world scouting leaders, and various exhibitors. He will participate in a panel discussion regarding the integration of human skills into national education and youth development frameworks. Furthermore, he will take part in a group discussion aimed at identifying barriers and solutions to scaling up non-formal education, human skills, and youth leadership across international borders.

Cultural Immersion and Business Connections

Beyond formal conferences, the Duke of Edinburgh will experience local culture by touring the Margaret Drive Hawker Centre in Queenstown. During this visit, he will meet with stallholders and hear detailed accounts of the site's history. This stop provides an opportunity to connect with the local community and appreciate the cultural heritage that defines Singaporean daily life.

The itinerary also includes a unique look at British engineering contributions to Singapore's infrastructure through a ride on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT). During the train journey, Prince Edward will interact with representatives from the British Chamber of Commerce and Singaporean students who have participated in the chamber's programs. He will also meet with representatives from British firms that were involved in designing the MRT system, celebrating British business presence in Singapore.

Youth Leadership and Community Engagement

Prince Edward will further demonstrate his support for community welfare by meeting young Singaporeans who work with MINDS. This organization supports people with learning disabilities to develop their skills, confidence, and independence. The meeting highlights the Duke's ongoing interest in inclusive youth development and societal support structures.

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Additionally, the Duke is scheduled to visit the sky garden of an HDB estate. This site visit aims to observe how Singapore combines green living with urban housing solutions. The tour offers insight into sustainable urban planning practices that are integral to Singapore's identity.

The three-day engagement will conclude with a reception celebrating Singaporean and British collaboration across various sectors. During this event, Prince Edward will recognize young Singaporeans who have been selected for the Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Trust Young Leaders programme. This final activity ties together the themes of international cooperation, youth empowerment, and cross-cultural partnership that define the entire visit.