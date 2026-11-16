Prince Harry Visits Ukraine, Pledges Invictus Games After War and Hails Wounded Veterans

Prince Harry made his fourth visit to Ukraine since the 2022 invasion, meeting wounded veterans in Lviv and pledging to bring the Invictus Games to the country once the war ends.

Britain's Prince Harry hailed wounded Ukrainian veterans as society's role models and pledged to bring the Invictus Games to Ukraine once the war is over, as he wrapped up an unannounced weekend visit to the country.

The visit, confirmed to be his fourth since Russia's invasion in 2022, included meetings with Ukrainian officials at the Superhumans War Trauma Conference in Lviv on Saturday. During the trip, Harry visited the Superhumans Centre, an orthopedic clinic in the western city of Lviv that treats wounded military personnel and civilians. It was his second time at the facility. He spoke at a conference for medics organized by Superhumans, a specialist clinic for those injured in war.

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Harry Hails Ukrainian Veterans As Role Models

You're going to win the war and then you're going to be set up for success, Harry told the conference on Saturday, in comments only reportable after he left Ukraine for security reasons. At another event, he watched wheelchair rugby players practice in preparation for next year's Invictus Games. Harry, a British Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, also watched pickleball players, many with prosthetic limbs, compete to represent Ukraine at next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham, England.

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Ukraine is planning to send 60 competitors to the games. He grabbed a paddle and teamed up with a player with an amputated arm as they competed against two men who had each lost a leg. I asked him to play and he didn't refuse, said Oleksandr, a 49-year-old veteran from Odesa with an amputated leg. He talks to people, he isn't like a royal personage.

He loves ordinary people. He is completely different. Harry, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014 while still in the army, told wounded veterans he hoped Ukraine would also be able to host the games at some point. When the war is over and when Ukraine wins, we will be ready to support you in holding an Invictus Games, he said.

Prince Harry Meets Wounded Soldier Kostiantyn Vlasenko

We've invested in them before they put the uniform on and we must invest with them once the uniform comes off, he added during the trials. Harry met Kostiantyn Vlasenko, who was the first Ukrainian airlifted by drone from the front lines near the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. Harry called Vlasenko impressive, to which the soldier replied, stubborn.

Vlasenko was seriously wounded in combat in February with injuries that eventually forced the amputation of both his feet, one that he performed himself, according to the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who awarded him the Hero of Ukraine honour, the nation's highest honour. Vlasenko maintained his position for 232 days hiding from the Russians and relaying important observations to his fellow troops until he was flown out in early October.

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Harry Pledges Continued Support For Ukraine

Harry hailed the resilience of Ukrainians and hoped the war would soon end. The rest of the world will continue to support you, he said. In my mind you've already won. The visit underscores Harry's continued outspoken support for Ukraine.

By convention, the British royal family avoid commenting on political matters, although King Charles and other senior royals have regularly voiced their support for Ukraine. Harry, who is no longer a working royal and is King Charles' younger son, has been more outspoken on the topic than others in his family, using a speech during a visit earlier this year to implore Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war and to urge more action by the US.