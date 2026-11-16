Prince William and Kate Middleton Land in Mumbai for Earthshot Prize Ceremony

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize. The Princess of Wales makes her first major overseas visit since her 2024 cancer diagnosis, joining the Prince on a three-day trip to India.

Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 16, for the annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. This marks the Princess of Wales' first major high-profile overseas visit since she underwent cancer treatment in 2024. The couple will spend three days in the city attending events and participating in cultural activities before returning home.

Earthshot Prize India Event Details

The Prince of Wales founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to identify solutions to the environmental crisis. The initiative awards five winners one million pounds each, approximately $1.32 million, to help scale their green projects. The award ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday and will be attended by popular Bollywood stars alongside the royal couple.

Also read Britain’s Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

The Earthshot Prize focuses on finding innovative answers to pressing climate change issues. It serves as a global platform for entrepreneurs and activists working to heal the planet. The event draws international attention and highlights the most promising environmental technologies and practices.

Activities Planned in Mumbai

The royal itinerary includes a variety of engaging activities designed to connect with local culture. The couple will play an alley cricket match with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. This event highlights the strong sporting ties between Britain and India.

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Prince William and Kate Middleton will also take a ride on Mumbai's metro rail system. The financial capital of India offers a glimpse into its modern infrastructure. The visit allows the royals to experience the daily lives of the city's residents.

Princess of Wales Health Journey

Princess Kate, aged 44, has gradually increased her public appearances after entering remission from cancer. She underwent preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer in 2024, which led to a significant reduction in her official workload. The Princess of Wales has stated that her diagnosis continues to impact her life daily.

Her only significant overseas trip since 2024 was a two-day solo visit to Italy in May. That trip focused on her work related to early childhood development. This current trip to India represents a major step in her return to full royal duties alongside Prince William.

Implications for Future Engagements

The presence of the royal couple in India signals a return to active international engagement. It demonstrates their continued commitment to environmental causes and global diplomacy. The event underscores the importance of the Earthshot Prize in fostering international cooperation on climate action.

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As the ceremony approaches, attention remains on the recipients of the awards. The winners will receive substantial funding to expand their environmental projects globally. The success of the event in Mumbai will likely boost the profile of the Earthshot Prize further.