Princess Aiko of Japan receives a new orchid hybrid at the National Orchid Garden, celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan.

Princess Aiko of Japan was honored with the naming of a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Aiko Naishinno Denka, at the National Orchid Garden in Singapore. This significant cultural gesture took place during her official visit to the city-state from Nov 17 to 21. The event served as a poignant marker for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan.

On Nov 19, the princess attended the Orchid Naming Ceremony at the Burkill Hall. During the event, she was presented with a bouquet featuring the new hybrid, which displays delicate cherry-blossom pink blush, soft white sepals, and a striking fuchsia-pink lip. Princess Aiko described the new flower as beautiful, acknowledging the elegance of the hybrid that shares lineage with orchids named after her parents.

Also read Singapore and Japan Upgrade Ties as Princess Aiko Marks 60 Years of Diplomacy

Historical Legacy of Imperial Orchid Honors

The Dendrobium Aiko Naishinno Denka continues a longstanding tradition of the National Orchid Garden naming hybrids after visiting dignitaries as a symbol of goodwill. This new addition shares ancestry with the Dendrobium Naruhito Kotaishi Denka and Dendrobium Masako Kotaishi Hidenka, which were named in 1993 to celebrate the wedding of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Additionally, the garden previously named Dendrobium Michiko and Renantanda Akihito after Princess Aiko's grandparents during their visit in 1970.

Whang Lay Keng, the Curator of the National Orchid Garden, noted that the specific pink hues of Princess Aiko's orchid were chosen to remind observers of Japan's iconic cherry blossom flowers. She emphasized that honoring three generations of the Japanese Imperial Family is a testament to the continuous and close ties between the two nations. The botanical connection highlights a unique bilateral diplomatic initiative that has seen more than 280 orchid hybrids named after VIPs since the program began.

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Cultural Significance and Diplomatic Engagement

Orchids hold deep value in Japanese culture, often serving as gifts for business celebrations and auspicious occasions. The Princess demonstrated a keen interest in the orchid breeding and hybridization program, reflecting her known passion for animals and humanitarian pursuits. The ceremony underscored the role of floral diplomacy in strengthening international bonds and fostering mutual respect between the two countries.

Princess Aiko's itinerary included high-level meetings with Acting Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. These engagements were part of her broader mission to represent a new generation carrying forward the friendship between Singapore and Japan. The visit was extended by the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, highlighting the importance of the 60-year milestone in bilateral relations.

Future Plantings and Cultural Landmarks

Following the orchid naming ceremony, Princess Aiko is scheduled to plant a tree at Jurong Lake Gardens. This act symbolizes the growing friendship and commitment to a sustainable future between Singapore and Japan. She will also view the cycad plants at the Japanese Garden, which were planted by her grandparents during their historic 1970 visit to Singapore.

The Princess toured the Peranakan Museum and the National Museum of Singapore on Nov 18 to gain insights into local heritage. Her schedule also includes visiting local landmarks and a hawker centre, as well as engaging with the Japanese community residing in Singapore. These activities complement the formal diplomatic events, providing a holistic view of the deep cultural and historical connections shared by both nations.