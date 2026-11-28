A new documentary Heal reveals Princess Catherine's cancer journey, her Three Peaks Challenge, and emotional moments with her children. It airs on BBC on Sunday.

Princess Catherine, Britain's Princess of Wales, is the subject of a new documentary titled Heal, which provides the most intimate glimpse yet into her private life and her battle with cancer.

The film will be broadcast on BBC TV on Sunday, November 29, and later on NBC in the United States, Channel 9 in Australia, and CTV and Noovo in Canada. It follows her quest to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge, scaling Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon within 24 hours, which she undertook in June to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

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Princess Catherine Cancer Diagnosis And Remission

Catherine, 44, announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, discovered after major abdominal surgery. She is now in remission following chemotherapy. The documentary captures the physical and mental toll of her illness, with Catherine describing her hospital experience as stark and alien. She says, The darkness was a really scary, disorientating experience.

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I think I was sort of in and out of consciousness. It was a really dark time. At a private screening in London earlier this week, Catherine told reporters, I set out on this challenge to explore life after diagnosis. As a solitary experience, in a way, as a pilgrimage.

My hope is that this film will encourage compassion, showing the real value in standing alongside one another in the hardest of times. She added that while her story is different, she hopes to remind people they are not alone, and that beauty and joy can still be found even amidst the darkest of times. The film includes emotional moments with her children.

Royal Children Emotional Recordings For Mother

Halfway through the challenge, her brother James Middleton plays her recordings from George, 13, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, 8. Louis says, Hello, mummy. I really love you and I hope you do well going up the mountain. Remember, I'm always in your heart with you, and I love you very much.

Catherine tearfully tells her brother, They gave me the reason to get out of hospital. They're going to give me the reason to finish this challenge. When she completes the final climb, her husband Prince William and their children are there to embrace her. Catherine reflects on the experience, saying, But what I quickly realised is that our vulnerability is not something that we simply have to overcome or that separates us from others.

It is an essential part of being human. It could be the very thing that connects us. She also speaks about confronting her own mortality, noting, When faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite. And in those moments, yes, a shift does happen.

Holistic Cancer Care And Charity Fundraising

The documentary also shows Catherine meeting other cancer sufferers and discussing the importance of holistic care. She says, Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live, between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Proceeds from the film will go to the Royal Marsden charity, which is using her trek as the focus of a public fundraising campaign.

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The hospital, founded in 1851, has helped hundreds of thousands of people after they receive the words no one wants to hear, she said. Catherine's journey is set against the backdrop of other royal health battles. King Charles III was credited with boosting early testing for prostate cancer after speaking publicly about his treatment for an enlarged prostate, during which an undisclosed form of cancer was discovered. He continues to undergo treatment.

The film does not reveal the type of cancer Catherine was treated for or provide new details about her treatment. The Three Peaks Challenge covers 37 kilometres and a total ascent of 3,064 metres, excluding travel between mountains. In voiceovers and discussions during the challenge, Catherine says it was very hard to go back to the person you were before.

Princess Catherine Treatment Consciousness And Gratitude

She describes being in and out of consciousness during one phase of her treatment, aware only that someone was holding her hand. They weren't talking to me. They weren't trying to fix anything. They were just there, she recalls.

And the presence of someone that stood by me in that time, I'll forever be grateful for. And it really made me realise the importance of simply being alongside somebody through their darkest times. Her message of gratitude for the medical treatment and the second chance she has been given runs throughout the 30-minute film. The idea for Heal began to germinate last spring as a way to support the Royal Marsden, where she was treated.

At the screening, she said she wanted to help make it possible for more people to get holistic care that addresses the emotional, psychological, spiritual, and social challenges of a cancer diagnosis, as well as medical treatment. The film underscores that despite her wealth, privilege, and royal status, Catherine faces many of the same challenges and fears as other people, a theme she and William have stressed as they prepare for the time when they become king and queen.