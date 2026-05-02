Princess Charlotte Celebrates 11th Birthday with New Photos and Video

New images released by the Prince and Princess of Wales mark Princess Charlotte’s 11th birthday, showcasing a joyful portrait and a heartwarming video from their Easter break in Cornwall. The photos reveal a playful and happy Princess enjoying time with her family and pets.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have delighted royal watchers with the release of a charming new photograph and a heartwarming video celebrating Princess Charlotte ’s 11th birthday.

The images, shared through Kensington Palace’s official social media channels, offer a glimpse into the family’s private Easter break in the picturesque county of Cornwall. The photograph, a previously unseen portrait captured by renowned photographer Matt Porteous, showcases Princess Charlotte radiating joy as she stands in a sun-drenched field. She is casually dressed in a classic black and red striped jumper paired with comfortable blue jeans, embodying a youthful and approachable image.

The setting, bathed in warm sunlight, further enhances the feeling of carefree happiness. Following the release of the still image, a short, engaging video montage was shared, providing a more dynamic look at Princess Charlotte’s Easter holiday. The video reveals a playful side to the young royal, showing her skillfully bowling a cricket ball, demonstrating her athletic abilities.

Moments of affection are also captured as she lovingly pats the family’s two dogs, Orla and Otto, highlighting the close bond between the Princess and her canine companions. The video concludes with a sweet scene of Charlotte creatively using white shells to write a message in the sand, showcasing her imagination and artistic flair. Kensington Palace accompanied the video with a simple yet heartfelt message: 'Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today!

' This gesture acknowledges the outpouring of well wishes from the public and reinforces the royal family’s connection with their supporters. The release of these images and video is particularly poignant given the recent focus on the Princess of Wales’ health and the family’s desire to share positive moments with the public. This birthday celebration follows closely on the heels of another heartwarming announcement from the Wales family – the first birthday of their second dog, Otto.

A separate post featured Otto enjoying the Cornish countryside, with the caption 'Welcome to the family, Otto! 1 today.

' This demonstrates the family’s affection for their pets and their willingness to share these personal moments. Princess Charlotte, formally known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Wales, was born on May 2nd, 2015, at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. As the granddaughter of King Charles III, she holds a significant position in the line of succession, currently third in line to the throne.

She is the middle child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, with an older brother, Prince George, aged 12, and a younger brother, Prince Louis, aged 8. The Princess was most recently seen in public during the Royal Family’s traditional Easter Sunday church service at Windsor, where she charmed onlookers with her smiles and waves. The images released for her birthday serve as a reminder of her growing presence within the royal family and her increasingly public role.

Matt Porteous, the photographer behind these beautiful images, has a history of working with the Prince and Princess of Wales, having previously captured intimate moments such as Prince Louis’ christening, Christmas cards, and other official royal portraits, solidifying his position as a trusted chronicler of the family’s life





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Princess Charlotte Prince William Princess Catherine Royal Family Birthday Cornwall Matt Porteous Prince George Prince Louis Otto Orla

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