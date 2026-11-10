Priscilla Wong films in Malaysia with son while Edwin Siu stays in Hong Kong

Priscilla Wong is filming The Exiled 2 in Malaysia with her 1.5-year-old son Siu Haha, while husband Edwin Siu remains in Hong Kong for work. The mother and son are expected to return home in about a week.

Hong Kong actress Priscilla Wong has taken her 1.5-year-old son, nicknamed Siu Haha, to Malaysia while she films the Astro TV series The Exiled 2.

Her husband, actor Edwin Siu, stayed in Hong Kong due to a packed work schedule that includes filming a TVB drama and preparing for a concert in Guangzhou. The couple and their son are expected to reunite in about a week when Wong finishes her Malaysia shoot. Edwin Siu shared an Instagram post on Nov 2 with a photo of himself and Priscilla, plus another of Priscilla hugging their son on a bed.

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In the caption he wrote: I miss Siu Haha. He went to Malaysia to accompany his mother. The 49-year-old actor could not join them because of his commitments, according to Malaysian publication China Press. Siu said his filming schedule showed he would be very busy during this period.

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Edwin Siu Stays in Hong Kong for Work

If his wife and son had stayed in Hong Kong, his son would already be asleep by the time he got home. He added that otherwise he would have to rush through the script before heading out again. So I thought it would be better for them to go to Malaysia, where they have godparents, god-siblings and a group of people to look after them. They can also enjoy a nice atmosphere there, he said.

The godmother of Siu Haha is Malaysian actress Debbie Goh. Wong and her son have reportedly spent close to a month in Malaysia. Siu said he was happy to see them settling in well and being cared for, but joked that they had forgotten they have a father like me after weeks apart. Siu also joked that his son had probably almost forgotten he has a father.

Despite knowing his wife and son are in good hands, he admitted that being away from his son for an extended period has been difficult. Wong and her son are likely to return to Hong Kong in about a week, as her filming commitments in Malaysia are coming to an end. Siu's upcoming concert, The Kenneth Ma, Edwin Siu And Raymond Cho: Three Men And A Show, is scheduled for Nov 14 in Guangzhou, China.

He has also recently started filming a TVB drama with a demanding schedule that often requires overnight work. The 45-year-old Wong married Edwin in 2018. The couple previously brought their then 18-month-old son to Malaysia for their first family trip overseas in September. She shared an Instagram reel on Sept 7 documenting their trip from Hong Kong to Malaysia, filled with several adorable clips of the toddler.

Priscilla Wong Shares Family Memories

Priscilla also recounted her difficult pregnancy and childbirth experience in the final episode of TVB programme Health Commitment Letter on Sept 19. She reflected on her experience in an Instagram post that same day, highlighting the importance of taking good care of herself. The family's time apart comes as Wong focuses on The Exiled 2, an Astro TV series shooting in Malaysia.

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Edwin Siu remains in Hong Kong balancing his own filming and concert preparations, which leave little time for family. Even if his wife and son had stayed in Hong Kong, his work would have kept him away from them. The decision to have them in Malaysia allows Wong to film while their son is cared for by a support network that includes godparents and god-siblings. Siu's Instagram post on Nov 2 showed his affection for his son and his wife.

Couple Balances Work and Family

The photo of Priscilla hugging their son as they lay side by side on a bed captured a quiet moment. His caption expressed his longing: I miss Siu Haha. He went to Malaysia to accompany his mother. The actor's lighthearted comments about being forgotten as a father reflect the reality of weeks apart from a young child.

The couple's September family trip to Malaysia marked their first overseas holiday with their son. Priscilla documented the journey from Hong Kong to Malaysia in an Instagram reel on Sept 7, sharing clips of the toddler. Later in September, she opened up about her difficult pregnancy and childbirth on the TVB programme Health Commitment Letter. In an Instagram post on Sept 19, she stressed the importance of self-care.

These personal reflections add context to the family's current arrangement as Wong works abroad with their son.