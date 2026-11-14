Prisons Dept Explains Najib Razak 8 Hour Absence From Home

Malaysia's Prisons Department clarifies former Prime Minister Najib Razak's scheduled eight-hour absence from his Jalan Langgak Duta residence on November 13 involved medical and religious activities under strict house arrest rules.

Malaysia's Prisons Department has issued a detailed clarification regarding former Prime Minister Najib Razak's absence from his Jalan Langgak Duta residence on November 13. Authorities confirmed that the former leader was away from his home for nearly eight hours, a period that included multiple scheduled activities. The department emphasized that all movements were strictly supervised and compliant with standard operating procedures for home detention.

Clarification On November 13 Schedule

The Prisons Department stated that Najib Razak's activities between 10.25 am and 6.25 pm were extensive and did not solely consist of performing Friday prayers as previously reported. The timeline included a mandatory follow-up medical appointment at the Orthopaedic Department of Kuala Lumpur Hospital. This medical visit was a key component of the scheduled routine for the former head of state while serving his sentence.

Also read Najib Razak Begins House Arrest Under Strict Conditions in Malaysia

Following the medical appointment, Najib Razak attended Friday prayers at the Kajang Prison Mosque. Subsequently, he participated in a Quran study session conducted by a teacher from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department. These religious engagements were integrated into his daily regimen as part of the rehabilitation and spiritual counseling framework mandated by the correctional authorities.

Counselling And Release Protocol

In addition to religious and medical obligations, the former Prime Minister underwent a counseling session with a psychologist from Kajang Prison. This psychological intervention is a standard aspect of the sentence management process for individuals serving terms under house arrest. The Prisons Department noted that such sessions are designed to support rehabilitation and ensure compliance with detention conditions.

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Upon completing all these matters, including the counseling session, Najib Razak was taken from Kajang Prison at 5.50 pm. He was transported directly to his residence in Jalan Langgak Duta, where he arrived at 6.25 pm. The Prisons Department confirmed that his absence from home for nearly eight hours was fully authorized and accounted for under the established rules of home detention.

Adherence To House Detention SOP

The department reiterated that all of Najib Razak's movements were carried out based on scheduled matters and specific requirements. These activities were subject to standard operating procedures governing home detention conditions. The Prisons Department maintained strict control and supervision throughout the entire period to ensure that no regulations were breached.

Rabani emphasized that religious activities, healthcare treatment, rehabilitation programs, and intervention sessions are integral aspects of managing an individual serving a sentence. The department stated that these elements are carefully considered to ensure the orderly and professional execution of sentences. This approach aligns with prevailing regulations designed to balance rehabilitation with strict security protocols.

Continued Compliance And Supervision

The Malaysian Prisons Department announced that it will continue to ensure that all related matters are carried out in an orderly manner. Future activities for Najib Razak will remain subject to the same rigorous standards of supervision and compliance. The department is committed to upholding the integrity of the home detention sentence while addressing the health and religious needs of the former Prime Minister.

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This clarification serves to address public inquiries and correct misconceptions regarding the nature of Najib Razak's recent absence. By providing a minute-by-minute breakdown of his activities, the Prisons Department aims to demonstrate full transparency in the administration of justice. The incident highlights the complex balance between enforcing legal sentences and accommodating personal well-being within the correctional system.