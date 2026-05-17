Private Ambulance Operators Face Diesel Price Increases, Consider Fuel Surcharges

Several private ambulance operators in Singapore have reported increased diesel costs since the war in Iran began in late February. At least one operator has introduced a fuel surcharge, while others said they would have to follow suit if diesel costs do not come down soon. The Ministry of Health-licensed private companies provide emergency and non-emergency medical transport and care, serving patients such as the elderly and mobility-impaired who need to travel to hospitals and medical centres, or across the border to Malaysia for treatments or check-ups.

At least one operator has introduced a fuel surcharge, while others said they would have to follow suit if diesel costs do not come down soon.

Medivac medical team with a patient on a life support ventilator in a private ambulance. Several providers told CNA their diesel-related expenses have surged since the war in Iran began in late February, driving up operating costs and putting pressure on services. These operators are Ministry of Health-licensed private companies that provide emergency and non-emergency medical transport and care.

Since the war started at the end of February, diesel prices at the pumps have gone up by about 70 per cent to around S$4.50 (US$3.50) per litre. Lentor Ambulance announced last month that due to rising diesel costs, a fuel surcharge would be applied to all bookings from Apr 1. It did not say how much the surcharge would be or how it would be implemented.

Other private ambulance services said they are absorbing the costs for now, but the increasing expenses may force their hand. Although none of the five private ambulance operators that CNA spoke to had introduced a fuel surcharge, some said they may have to if diesel prices remain elevated.

First Ambulance said its overall operating costs have increased by 15 to 20 per cent since late February. It is considering adding a fuel surcharge of S$7 to S$15 per booking, depending on location and whether it is a one-way or round trip. The operator is still hoping for government support to cushion the blow. Royal Ambulance may introduce a fuel surcharge of 5 per cent for one-way and 10 per cent for round trips.

The firm currently charges S$150 for a one-way trip and S$170 for a round trip for its medical transport service. Its diesel expenses have gone up by around 30 to 40 per cent since February, while operating costs have increased by about S$2,000 to S$3,000. Ambulance Medical Services said it is managing cost pressures through internal efficiency measures. Medivac and Sunlight Ambulance Services said cross-border transfers are among the services that have been hit the hardest.

These trips are increasingly expensive due to the longer distances. To manage this, Medivac works closely with Malaysian ambulance associates and adjusts transfers where clinically appropriate.

For instance, a Malaysian ambulance may convey clinically stable patients to the immigration checkpoint, where a Singapore ambulance crew takes over and continues the transfer, said Mr Lim, adding that this reduces costs while maintaining patient safety





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Private Ambulance Operators Diesel Price Increases Fuel Surcharges Cross-Border Transfers Regulatory Restrictions Longer Distances Internal Efficiency Measures Government Support Patient Safety

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