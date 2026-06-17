Private Hire Driver Found Dead After Two Days Missing in Bedok Reservoir Car Park

A 60 year old Gojek driver who went missing on Thursday was found dead in a white saloon parked behind Block 632 Bedok Reservoir Road on June 15. Police say there are no signs of foul play and the investigation continues.

A 60 year old man who vanished for two days was discovered dead in a car park behind Block 632 Bedok Reservoir Road on Monday morning.

The man, identified as a private‑hire driver for the Gojek platform, was found inside a white saloon that had been parked in the same location where he used to spend time during his younger years. Police were alerted to an unnatural death at approximately 12.40 pm on June 15 and arrived at the scene shortly thereafter. By the time a reporter from Shin Min Daily News reached the location, officers had already covered the vehicle with white sheets.

The family arrived soon after; the wife was seen sobbing openly while other relatives offered comfort. The deceased is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. According to his niece, who is 21 years old, the driver was last seen leaving for work at about 11 pm on Thursday. He normally returned home around nine in the morning, but he failed to appear on Friday and Saturday, prompting the family to file a missing person report.

The car was later located in the parking area behind Block 632, a place the driver frequented throughout his youth. Preliminary inquiries by the police indicate that there is no evidence of foul play, and the death is being treated as unexplained. Investigators are continuing to gather information about the circumstances surrounding the incident. The man was said to have been in good health and did not face any known financial problems, according to reports from the Chinese daily newspaper.

Authorities have not released further details about the cause of death pending the outcome of the ongoing forensic examination. The case highlights the concerns of families when loved ones disappear without explanation and underscores the importance of prompt reporting and thorough police follow‑up. As the investigation proceeds, the community awaits answers about what led to the sudden and tragic loss of a middle‑aged driver who was a familiar figure in the local ridesharing scene





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Bedok Reservoir Gojek Driver Unexplained Death Police Investigation Missing Person

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