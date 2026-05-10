Private Hospitals, Clinics Ramp Up Energy-Saving Measures Amid Higher Electricity Tariffs

The news text describes how private hospitals and clinics are adopting several strategies to reduce energy consumption and costs due to escalating electricity tariffs, partly due to the Middle East conflict. Some facilities have reported up to 10% savings by adjusting AC settings, dimming lights, and optimizing equipment usage.

Private hospitals and clinics are reporting significant energy savings as electricity tariffs continue to rise, attributed to the Middle East conflict. Facilities are implementing various strategies, such as adjusting air-conditioning settings , dimming lights, and optimizing equipment use.

Some clinics have even seen up to 10% reduction in energy consumption. However, strict regulations still apply to critical areas like operating theatres, requiring them to maintain a certain level of energy usage. The sector highlights that patient care has not been compromised, as they have adopted various innovative measures and technologies to achieve energy efficiency without affecting patient outcomes





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Middle East Conflict Energy Consumption Electricity Tariffs Air-Conditioning Settings Lighting Equipment Optimisation Targeted Treatments Energy-Saving Measures Operating Theatres Patient Care Innovation Technology Healthcare Industry

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