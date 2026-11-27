A 48-year-old former school teacher and part-time private tutor admitted to 21 charges of sexual offences against 16 girls, including his niece, over nearly three years in Singapore.

A 48-year-old former school teacher and part-time private tutor pleaded guilty on Friday (Nov 27) to a series of sexual offences against 16 young girls, including his niece and 15 of his students.

Tutor Pleads Guilty To Sex Crimes

The victims were aged between seven and 11. He admitted to 21 charges, including outrage of modesty, voyeurism and producing child abuse material. The man had been handed a total of 72 charges, with the remaining 51 to be taken into consideration during sentencing in February 2027. The offences took place over a period of almost three years, from Dec 31, 2022, to Sep 19, 2025.

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Most occurred while he was conducting tuition sessions. He would guide the girls' hands to touch his private parts under the pretext of playing a game, and film himself committing obscene acts behind them during lessons without their knowledge. He used various means to avoid detection, including disguising his acts as games and using folders and other objects to conceal his exposed private parts. One victim was his 11-year-old niece.

In February 2024, during a Chinese New Year gathering at a relative's home, he secretly filmed 15 upskirt videos of her over about two-and-a-half hours. Her face was visible in 12 of the recordings. For the other 15 victims, who were his tutees, most of the tuition lessons were conducted away from the view of other people. The man targeted two girls who were around seven years old when he abused them in separate incidents.

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In June 2023, he played a guessing game with one girl, asking her to reach behind her to feel an object he was holding near his private parts. Later that month, he molested her by touching her genitals over her underwear. On at least four occasions between December 2022 and June 2023, he recorded multiple upskirt videos of her.

Detailed Account Of Abuse Methods

He molested her three times between January and May 2025 and recorded more upskirt videos of her between October 2024 and June 2025. Another incident involved a nine-year-old girl. He played a game asking her to retrieve Scrabble pieces from his hand beneath a table after deliberately placing them near his private parts. In another case, he asked a victim to remove her pants and underwear before molesting her.

On two other occasions, he pulled down her shorts and underwear and touched her without consent. The girl repeatedly told him to stop and pushed his hand away, but he would continue again after a while. She eventually told her parents after several lessons. Her mother stopped the lessons but did not make a police report as she was concerned that there was no objective evidence to prove the man's acts, court documents showed.

He also made similar recordings of other victims, including 33 videos of one girl. The offences were exposed on Sept 19, 2025, when an older sister of one tutee told their parent that the man had taken videos of the tutee. The parent filed a police report, and the man was arrested on Sep 24, 2025. During his arrest, officers found incriminating videos on his mobile phone, including 16 voyeuristic recordings of various unknown female victims.

Court documents showed that he did not admit to his offences during investigations. The offences were discovered only after authorities examined video evidence on his phone and conducted extensive tracing to identify the victims. The court imposed gag orders protecting the victims' identities, which extend to the accused and all incident locations. The man, a father of two with a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, cannot be named due to the gag order.

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Prosecutor Demands Maximum Jail Term

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jun Ya called the man a serial sexual offender who committed a string of 71 sexual offences against the 16 girls. She said he took advantage of his position as the private tutor of 15 of the victims and abused the trust reposed in him. She added that most of the tuition classes were unsupervised, making the offences difficult to detect.

DPP Tan sought up to 15 years, one month and six weeks' jail, and 24 strokes of the cane for the man. Ms Tan also noted that the man had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, with a doctor finding a partial contributory link between his condition and the offences. She added that he was assessed to be at risk of further reoffending, particularly if his condition remained untreated.

The man appeared via video link during the hearing on Friday and kept his head down as the prosecution read out the statement of facts detailing his offences. His lawyer, Mr Rajan Supramaniam from Regent Law, told the court that the man had intended to plead guilty from the beginning and was sincerely apologetic towards all those affected by his actions. The man was also willing to pay compensation to the victims, Mr Rajan added.

Noting his client's regret over diminishing the reputation of the teaching profession, the defence lawyer urged the court to impose the best, and not a crushing, sentence on the man. The court heard from a representative of one of the victims on Friday. Speaking in Mandarin through an interpreter, the man said that he was seeking about S$2,000 to S$3,000 in compensation to recover the amount he paid for the tuition classes.

His relationship with the victim was not revealed in court. For outraging the modesty of a person below 14 years old, he could be jailed up to five years, fined, caned, or given a combination of these punishments. For committing voyeurism against a person under 14, he could be jailed up to two years and fined or caned. Producing child abuse material carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, and the offender could be fined or caned. Sentencing is expected in February 2027.