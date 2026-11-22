Procter & Gamble expands unattended manufacturing to cut 20-30% of supply jobs by 2030, aiming for US$10 billion in savings and 20% productivity growth through automation.

Procter & Gamble is rapidly expanding its deployment of unattended manufacturing lines across global factories to drastically reduce operational costs and enhance productivity. The Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant aims to save up to US$10 billion while increasing manufacturing output by 20% over the next four years.

Expanding Unattended Operations at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble has heavily invested in recent years in automated manufacturing lines capable of running unattended for several hours, particularly during overnight shifts. Luc Reynaert, the chief product supply officer, announced on Nov 19 that the company is taking unattended operations to a new level during a presentation to investors in Cincinnati. The company currently operates 15 sites with this technology and plans to add more locations by 2027. This strategic shift involves not only assembly lines but also autonomous robots at loading docks and warehouses, alongside experiments with driverless trucks.

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Workforce Reductions and Supply 3.0 Program

Procter & Gamble will cut its product-supply workforce by 20% to 30% by 2030 as a direct result of these automation efforts. The product-supply division includes approximately 65,000 workers engaged in manufacturing, purchasing, planning, engineering, and quality control. A company spokesperson clarified that these reductions are part of a broader supply-chain improvement program called Supply 3.0, which has been underway for a few years. The integration of automation allows the company to leaner its teams while maintaining output levels previously requiring significantly more human labor.

Stakeholder Reactions to Automated Manufacturing

The rise of dark-shift manufacturing has sparked intense debate regarding the future of factory jobs. Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers, labeled robots replacing humans in factories as a profound threat during a speech at the union's quadrennial constitutional convention in June. Conversely, Josh Bivens, chief economist at the Economic Policy Institute, noted that stopping automation is difficult once companies begin upgrading. He argued that the United States should strengthen its social safety net to better support workers displaced by such technological advances.

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Case Study of the Gillette Berlin Plant

Procter & Gamble initiated its first unattended shift at a Gillette factory in Berlin in 2024. The plant now operates without technicians during the overnight hours, a period traditionally difficult to staff. This change frees up employees to focus on less repetitive tasks or jobs that involve direct interaction with customers during the day. Executives at Procter & Gamble emphasize that unattended shifts provide workers with better schedules and allow for a shift toward consumer-facing responsibilities, balancing efficiency gains with employee experience improvements.

Financial Impact and Future Manufacturing Goals

The financial motivation behind this massive shift is substantial, with projected savings of up to US$10 billion, equivalent to approximately S$13 billion. Procter & Gamble expects unattended operations to improve manufacturing productivity by up to 20% over the next four years. By increasing the number of factories that can run shifts without human intervention, the company aims to secure a competitive edge in cost management and operational speed. This strategy reflects a broader industry trend toward heavy automation to mitigate labor shortages and optimize production cycles.