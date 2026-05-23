Progress in Talks on Ending Iran War

Iran, the United States, and Pakistan said that negotiations on ending the three-month-long war had made strides. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei mentioned a reduction in disputes, while US President Donald Trump described the situation as 'getting a lot closer' to an agreement.

Iran, the United States , and mediator Pakistan all stated on May 23rd that progress had been made in talks aimed at ending nearly three months of war, with US President Donald Trump describing the situation as 'getting a lot closer' to an agreement that would prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and ensure the safe handling of its enriched uranium .

The talks reportedly centered around a 14-point document proposed by Iran, and messages exchanged between the two sides. The Pakistani army reported encouraging progress towards a final understanding after 24 hours of negotiations.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that some progress had been made on Iran, while Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei mentioned a reduction in disputes, although there were still unresolved issues that required mediation. The focus of the talks is on resolving the issue of Iran's blockade on its shipping and ending the threat of new US attacks. Iran has maintained its stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium, missile, drone, and proxy capabilities during the ceasefire





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Iran War United States Pakistan Negotiations Progress Agreement Nuclear Weapon Enriched Uranium Blockade Shipping Pakistan Mediation Talks Objectives Situation Update

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