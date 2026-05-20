Progress Singapore Party Secretary-General Admires Late Singapore Leader Dr Goh Keng Swee

Leong Mun Wai, the secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, attended the launch of a new book by Dr Phua Swee Liang, the widow of late Singapore leader Dr Goh Keng Swee, expressing his admiration for Dr Goh as a founding father, outstanding political leader, and visionary economic planner

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party , Leong Mun Wai , has expressed admiration for late elder statesman Dr Goh Keng Swee , describing him as one of his greatest heroes and inspirations.

Leong was invited by Dr Phua Swee Liang, the widow of Dr Goh, to attend the launch of her new book, which delves into the couple's relationship and interactions with China. Leong acknowledged Dr Goh's contributions as a founding father, outstanding political leader, rare strategist, and visionary economic planner. He also emphasized the importance of strong leadership in safeguarding Singapore's future and paid tribute to Dr Goh's legacy.

The book launch serves as a reflection on the kind of leadership Singapore needs for the future, paying homage to one of Singapore's greatest leaders





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Progress Singapore Party Leong Mun Wai Dr Phua Swee Liang Book Launch Dr Goh Keng Swee Chinese President Xi Jinping Zhao Ziyang Gu Mu China Singapore Future Generations Of Singaporeans

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