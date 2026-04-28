Progress Singapore Party Strengthens Leadership with Youth Empowerment and Strategic Relocation

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has restructured its leadership to give younger members more prominent roles while planning to relocate its headquarters. These changes aim to enhance the party’s organizational capabilities and prepare for the next General Election.

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced significant adjustments to its leadership structure as part of its ongoing renewal efforts, aiming to empower younger members with more prominent roles.

While the Central Executive Committee (CEC) remains unchanged, key responsibilities have been redistributed to allow younger leaders to take on more active and frontline positions. PSP secretary-general Leong Mun Wai shared these updates in a Facebook post on Monday, April 27, emphasizing the party’s commitment to strengthening its organizational capabilities. Among the notable changes, Sani Ismail, who joined the CEC in July 2025, has replaced Phang Yew Huat as the party’s organising secretary and head of ground operations.

Additionally, the party has bolstered its communications and policy functions by appointing Wendy Low and Lawrence Pek to lead these critical areas. Samuel Lim will continue to oversee the youth wing, while Soh Zheng Long remains deputy organising secretary (Logistics). These adjustments reflect PSP’s strategic focus on nurturing future leaders while reinforcing essential operational functions.

The party also revealed plans to relocate its headquarters from its current location in Beauty World once the lease expires, though the new location has not been disclosed. This move follows a review of the party’s strategic and operational needs, with the aim of enhancing engagement with residents ahead of the next General Election. PSP’s secretary-general, Leong Mun Wai, highlighted that these developments are part of a broader effort to build a stronger and more capable team to serve Singaporeans.

The party’s previous electoral performance, where it secured between 24.17% and 39.99% of the vote share in key constituencies, including West Coast-Jurong West GRC, underscores its growing influence. Despite losing its Non-Constituency MP seats in the last election, PSP remains focused on organizational growth and leadership renewal as it prepares for future electoral challenges





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Progress Singapore Party Leadership Renewal General Election Youth Empowerment Political Strategy

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