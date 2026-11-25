Charities Project Smile and Hao Ren Hao Shi partner at Sri Siva Krishna Temple to provide holistic support for minority seniors through exercise and grocery access.

Project Smile and Hao Ren Hao Shi organized a targeted active ageing event at the Sri Siva Krishna Temple in Woodlands on November 25 to support minority seniors. The initiative combined seated piloxing, arts and crafts, communal dining, and mobile grocery distribution to address both physical and social needs. Acting Minister Zaqy Mohamad encouraged the use of trusted spiritual spaces to reach homebound elderly individuals who typically avoid mainstream community programs.

Targeted Outreach for Minority Seniors

Project Smile chief executive Christopher Xavier stated that the charity aims to draw out more seniors from minority groups who rarely participate in mainstream community ageing programs. The Marsiling program site at the temple was launched in June following prompting from Zaqy Mohamad, who is the Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP. Zaqy suggested reaching out to mosques and temples to draw out homebound seniors by meeting them where they are already comfortable.

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The initiative forms part of a broader care chain to keep seniors healthy, which includes encouraging them to attend health screenings. Project Smile ties up with Hao Ren Hao Shi three times a year at each of their four program sites. The charity runs its active ageing programs at least once a week and plans to expand its program sites from four to seven in 2027.

Mobile Grocery and Social Connection

Hao Ren Hao Shi founder Anson Ng explained that their mobile distribution sessions allow young volunteers to interact with seniors, giving them an opportunity to learn about ageing issues in Singapore. On November 25, low-income seniors received queue tickets to visit the mobile grocery distribution truck on the temple grounds. Participants picked up items while interacting with volunteers, turning the event into a venue for connection and well-being alongside the arts and crafts session and communal Indian lunch.

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Project Smile's other program sites include the PGP Hall in Serangoon and, since late 2025, the Sri Mariamman Temple in Chinatown. The partnership highlights a strategic effort to integrate essential services with social engagement in culturally familiar environments. This approach ensures that practical needs like food are met while fostering community bonds among the elderly demographic.

Personal Impact on Senior Participants

Seventy-year-old Vijaya Saram shared her personal journey at the November 25 event, noting that she had celebrated her granddaughter's academic success on November 24. The joy of the moment was tempered by emotions regarding her late husband missing these family milestones. Rather than dwelling on loss, she attended the Sri Siva Krishna Temple session the next day to join Project Smile's active ageing program.

Vijaya lives with one of her three sons and views the weekly Marsiling sessions as a vital routine after losing her husband, brother, and mother in recent years. She stated she wants to stay healthy and take care of herself for her sons rather than remain at home. Her commitment reflects the program's success in helping seniors cope with grief through active community participation.

The chair piloxing class set to upbeat Indian music provided Vijaya and other attendees with physical exercise in an accessible format. By pairing movement with social interaction and resource support, the charities address the multifaceted challenges faced by isolated seniors. The event demonstrates how local organizations can effectively leverage religious infrastructure to deliver holistic care to vulnerable populations.