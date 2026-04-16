Property Agency Denies 90% Media Role Cut Amid Restructuring

PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) has clarified recent reports regarding layoffs at its media division, PLB Media. While acknowledging a significant reduction in roles as part of a strategic shift towards a more efficient, technology-driven operational model, the agency disputes claims that 90% of its media positions were eliminated. A spokesperson confirmed that a majority of the local media team was impacted by the restructuring but emphasized that a core team remains to manage content strategy and production. The company is transitioning to a leaner workflow incorporating AI tools and external resources, and affected employees were offered a transition package and recommendation letters. The restructuring follows recent attention on the firm due to a viral interaction involving co-founder Melvin Lim.

PropertyLimBrothers (PLB), a prominent player in the property agency sector, has issued a strong rebuttal to recent media reports suggesting that 90 percent of its media roles have been eliminated. While the company has indeed undertaken a restructuring exercise that impacted a significant portion of its media arm, PLB Media, it asserts that the widely circulated figure of 90 percent is inaccurate and does not accurately represent the scope of the changes.

A spokesperson for PLB communicated to business publication The Edge that the reports from Tuesday, April 14, were not reflective of the true extent of the restructuring. The agency, however, opted not to disclose specific figures regarding the scale of the workforce reduction. As of February, PLB Media was reportedly staffed by nearly 100 individuals, whose responsibilities encompassed social media management, videography, and various marketing functions. The spokesperson elaborated that the restructuring initiative affected a majority of the local media team. This decision was framed as a strategic and deliberate transition aimed at fostering a leaner operating model, one that is increasingly enabled by technology. The objective is to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. To that end, the company is shifting towards a workflow that leverages artificial intelligence tools more extensively and utilizes externalized production resources where deemed appropriate and beneficial. This strategic pivot underscores a commitment to modernizing the agency's approach to content creation and dissemination. A core team has been retained within PLB Media to ensure continuity and provide essential support for ongoing content strategy development, creative direction, and oversight of production activities. These remaining roles are specifically designed to facilitate a more streamlined and integrated workflow. The spokesperson also confirmed that employees affected by the layoffs were informed through a series of meetings with human resource executives, which commenced last week. These individuals were reportedly offered a retrenchment package designed to assist with their transition. While specific details of this package were not revealed by PLB, the spokesperson indicated that it included provisions such as a week's salary for each year of service and that affected employees would receive recommendation letters to aid in their subsequent job searches. The agency reiterated its commitment to providing a structured transition package for those impacted, aiming to mitigate the effects of the organizational changes. This period of restructuring and its implications for the media team come in the wake of recent public attention drawn to the firm, partly due to a viral interaction involving its second co-founder and former chief executive, Melvin Lim, and Grayce Tan





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Propertylimbrothers PLB Media Restructuring Layoffs Media Roles

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