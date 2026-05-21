Property Dispute Winner: Woman Wins Appeal in 99-to-1 Condominium Unit Dispute

A woman has won her appeal in a property dispute with her ex-boyfriend over a condominium unit they bought in Bukit Timah for about S$1.87 million (US$1.46 million) in 2019. The man had contemplated tax evasion, but the Court of Appeal found that the illegal purpose 'tainted the resulting trust the moment it crystallised', allowing Ms Wong's appeal and awarding her costs.

A woman has won her appeal in a 99-to-1 property dispute with her ex-boyfriend over a condominium unit they bought in Bukit Timah for about S$1.87 million (US$1.46 million) in 2019.

The man had contemplated tax evasion by later transferring 1 per cent of the property to his girlfriend so he could buy a second property without paying additional buyer's stamp duty. The Court of Appeal found that the illegal purpose 'tainted the resulting trust the moment it crystallised', allowing Ms Wong's appeal and granting her S$50,000 in costs





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Property Dispute 99-To-1 Ratio Refund Court Ex-Boyfriend

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