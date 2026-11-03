Singapore Bill Makes Jail or Reformative Training Default for Young Scam Offenders

The Sentencing (Scams) Bill introduced in Parliament on Nov 3 makes jail or reformative training the default sentence for scam offenders aged 21 and below, unless exceptional circumstances exist. It follows a High Court ruling that favoured probation for four young offenders.

The Sentencing (Scams) Bill was introduced in Parliament on Nov 3. It makes jail or reformative training the default punishment for scam offenders aged 21 and below.

This applies unless there are exceptional circumstances. The Bill follows a September High Court ruling that favoured rehabilitative options for some young scam offenders. The High Court in September allowed the appeals of four young scam offenders who had been given reformative training. It instead ordered probation ranging from a year to 18 months.

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These four committed their offences while under the age of 21. The court also dismissed a prosecution appeal against a 17-year-old mule. That mule was sentenced to a short detention order and community service instead of reformative training. The judgment was issued by a three-judge panel.

It comprised Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Ang Cheng Hock and Justice Hoo Sheau Peng. It ruled that reformative training or jail time should not be the default sentence for young scam mules. The appeals of two other offenders, who were treated as adults, were dismissed. One was between 20 and 22 years old when he surrendered his bank account and committed cheating.

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His sentence of 14 weeks jail was upheld. The other was 27 years old when she committed three scam-related offences. Her sentence of seven months and two weeks jail and a $500 fine was upheld. The decisions in these seven cases are final and will not be affected by the proposed law.

Probation Versus Reformative Training Distinction

Probation allows offenders to serve their sentences in the community under conditions like curfews and supervision. It does not incur a criminal record. Those sentenced to reformative training are detained in a centre to undergo strict regimens. These include foot drills and counselling.

A reformative training sentence leaves a criminal record. The Ministry of Home Affairs said the Bill will reiterate Parliament's intention. People aged 21 and below who commit scam offences should face reformative training or jail time. This should be the primary or default option rather than probation or other rehabilitative options.

This applies unless there are exceptional circumstances. Under the proposed Bill, the High Court's decision will not be binding on and need not be considered by any court when considering a sentence for scam offenders or hearing related appeals. The Bill does not affect juvenile offenders whose cases are dealt with in the Youth Court. MHA said it worked with the Sentencing Advisory Panel to lay down clear sentencing guidelines.

The panel includes representatives from the Ministry of Law and the judiciary. According to the guidelines, imprisonment or reformative training should be considered for all offenders, even those below 21. The exception is those dealt with in the Youth Court. This is given the need for deterrence and public interest in suppressing scams.

High Court Rationale Contradicts Guidelines

MHA said the legislation will apply to the sentencing of scam and scam-enabling offences committed before, on or after the Act's commencement date. Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said the High Court's rationale contradicts the sentencing guidelines. The court put weight on rehabilitation as the primary sentencing consideration. He said it was understandable for the court to be inclined to impose rehabilitative sentences on youth offenders.

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But the government must consider the wider consequences of such crimes. These include huge financial losses and the full human costs of scams. He added that the government respects the court's views. Scams remain the most prevalent crime type in Singapore.

The police received around 90 scam reports amounting to $2 million in losses daily in the first half of 2026. Scam victims in Singapore have lost more than $4 billion since 2019. A record $1.1 billion was lost in 2024. In 2025, $913.1 million was lost to scammers.

Rising Young Scam Offender Statistics

In 2025, the police investigated more than 1,000 young people in connection with scam reports. Meanwhile, the number of young people who committed cheating and related offences rose by 37 per cent. It increased from 814 in 2024 to 1,114 in 2025. Most were scam mules.

MHA said: We need to do more to deter young offenders from being enticed by the prospect of quick financial gains to commit such offences. MHA added: If a deterrent approach is not taken, Singapore's scam and youth offending situation could deteriorate. MHA emphasised that scams cause serious harm to victims and must be met with a strong deterrent message.

The police had previously cited the case of a man who lost his life savings after falling for a tech support scam. He took his nine-year-old daughter to stay at his brother's home for the night and said he would be back the next day. Scams have inflicted more than monetary losses on victims, with some dying by suicide. MHA said: Scams cause serious harm to victims and must be met with a strong deterrent message.

Deterrent Sentences Aimed at Mules

The Bill reinforces the message that scammers and those who facilitate scams should generally face deterrent sentences. To deter mules from enabling scams, MHA has introduced numerous measures in recent years. Since 2023, Parliament has passed five Bills aimed at strengthening Singapore's laws against scams. These included introducing offences targeting money mules and people who provide Singpass credentials, SIM cards or online accounts to facilitate scams.

The Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) (Amendment) Bill introduced new offences to clamp down on money mules. Both Bills were passed in May 2023. Other measures included making it easier to prosecute those who sell their Singpass accounts, addressing the misuse of SIM cards for scams, introducing caning for scammers and for members and recruiters of scam syndicates, and tackling the misuse of online accounts for scams.

One example of prior legislative intent was the City Harvest Church case in 2018. The Court of Appeal decided that aggravated criminal breach of trust applied only to professional agents. In 2019, Parliament amended the Penal Code to expand the aggravated criminal breach of trust provision. It would apply not only to those holding specified professional positions, but more broadly to those entrusted with property in circumstances warranting higher punishment.