Prosecutors Reject Arrest Warrant for BTS Agency Head Bang Si-Hyuk in Investor Fraud Probe

South Korean prosecutors have declined a police request to arrest Bang Si-Hyuk, chairman of Hybe Corporation, over allegations of misleading investors before the company's IPO. The investigation centers on a potential side deal with a private equity fund and questions about whether Bang intentionally influenced stock sales.

South Korea n prosecutors have decided against seeking an arrest warrant for Bang Si-Hyuk , the chairman of Hybe Corporation, the entertainment agency responsible for the global sensation BTS .

This decision, announced on Friday, April 24th, follows a request from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency earlier in the week. Prosecutors determined that the evidence presented by the police did not provide sufficient justification for Bang’s detention, instructing investigators to bolster their case with further evidence. The investigation centers around allegations of investor fraud dating back to 2019, a period leading up to Hybe’s initial public offering (IPO).

The core of the investigation revolves around claims that Bang Si-Hyuk intentionally misled investors regarding Hybe’s plans for an IPO. Specifically, it is alleged that he indicated the company had no immediate intention of going public, which prompted investors to sell their shares to a private equity fund. This sale occurred shortly before Hybe proceeded with its IPO, raising questions about whether Bang deliberately created a situation to benefit himself and the fund.

Police suspect that the private equity fund may have compensated Bang with approximately 200 billion won (roughly $172 million) in a side agreement, promising him a 30% share of the profits generated from post-IPO stock sales. Bang Si-Hyuk has consistently denied any wrongdoing through his legal representatives, and Hybe officials have echoed this denial. His legal team has also voiced criticism of the police’s attempt to secure an arrest warrant, emphasizing Bang’s full cooperation throughout the months-long investigation.

The fact that Bang has been prohibited from leaving the country since August was also considered by prosecutors, who deemed him not to be a flight risk. This legal challenge presents a significant public relations hurdle for Hybe, particularly as BTS embarks on a highly anticipated global tour following a nearly four-year pause due to the mandatory military service of its seven members.

The group recently delivered a triumphant comeback concert in Seoul, drawing tens of thousands of fans, and has since performed in Goyang, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan. They are scheduled to begin a series of concerts in the United States, starting with a performance in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend. The timing of these legal proceedings, coinciding with BTS’s resurgence, adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

The outcome of the investigation will undoubtedly be closely watched by both the K-pop industry and investors, potentially impacting Hybe’s reputation and future business endeavors. The prosecutors’ decision to reject the arrest warrant does not signify a dismissal of the allegations, but rather a call for a more robust investigation. The police are now tasked with gathering additional evidence to demonstrate the necessity of Bang Si-Hyuk’s detention should they choose to pursue another arrest warrant request.

The investigation continues, and the public awaits further developments in this high-profile case





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Bang Si-Hyuk Hybe BTS Investor Fraud IPO South Korea Prosecution Arrest Warrant

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