The London police have reported arrests of 20 people during a 'Unite the Kingdom' rally, held in response to an anti-fascism rally organized by the Stand Up to Racism group, and protests marking Nakba Day. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, had urged attendees to not wear masks or drink excessive alcohol and to be peaceful and courteous. He also predicted a 'battle of Britain' in 2029, which is the next UK general election year.

The London police reported the arrests of 20 individuals during an event organised by Steven Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson , who is known for his anti-immigration activism.

The event, a 'Unite the Kingdom' rally, was part of a massive police operation to manage a march and an anti-fascism rally, along with Nakba Day protests. Police made 43 arrests on Saturday and additional 11 arrests on Sunday, with hate-crime related arrests being made at both events. Yaxley-Lennon urged attendees not to wear masks or drink excessive alcohol and to be peaceful and courteous.

He also predicted a 'battle of Britain' in 2029, the year of the next UK general election





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Arrests Protest Anti-Fascism Rally Unite The Kingdom Nakba Day Tommy Robinson Stephen Yaxley-Lennon Parliament Square British Anti-Immigration Activist Anti-Islam Activist Cultural Revolution Political Activism UK General Election London Police Hate-Crime Related Offences Anti-Fascism Rallies Arrests Anti-Fascism Alliance Anti-Fascist Rallies Anti-Fascism Challenges Anti-Fascism Controversies Anti-Fascism Debates Anti-Fascism Incidents Anti-Fascism Movements Anti-Fascism Risks Anti-Fascism Participants Anti-Fascism Protection

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